Orange County reports a third COVID-related childhood death.The child was under 5 years old, officials say





Santa Ana, CA (KABC)-Orange County health officials have confirmed a third COVID-related childhood death. According to the latest information published by the OC Health Care Agency on Thursday, the child was under 5 years old, but it was not clear if the child was a boy or a girl. Health officials also do not say when the child died. “We lost another precious young life to this horrific virus. This is the third pediatric death in Orange County since the pandemic began,” said Dr. Clayton Chau, HCA Director and County Health Officer. Says. “This is another solemn memory of having to keep doing everything we can to protect our loved ones, especially children under the age of five who are not vaccinated.” On the other hand, hospitalization exceeded the peak of the first wave in July 2020. As of Thursday, 724 people were hospitalized for the virus in Orange County. The county says 87% of hospitalized people are not vaccinated. Also read: Doctors explain why Omicron is a very contagious and new symptom to watch out for “COVID-19 is spreading very rapidly. Cases have reached levels not seen throughout this pandemic,” said County Health Officer Dr. Regina Chincio Kwon. “We strongly recommend county residents and visitors to take all precautions to reduce the risk of illness and hospitalization. Although breakthrough infections are possible, to maximize immunity to COVID. In addition, vaccination and enhancement are of utmost importance. -19 And reduce the chance of severe infection. “ Between December 30th and January 5th, the average 7-day COVID case rate for Orange County surged from 25.5 to 67.5 per 100,000, with an average daily number of cases of 822, according to health officials. Increased from 2,179. Earlier this week The United States urged everyone over the age of 12 to get the COVID-19 booster As soon as they qualify. Boosters were already encouraged by all Americans over the age of 16, but on Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved additional Pfizer shots for young teens (12-15 years), 16 years old. And the 17-year-old strengthened the recommendation to get it, too. For more information on Orange County’s COVID, including number of cases, vaccination information, and location of tests in the county, please visit: ochealthinfo.com/covid..

Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. all rights reserved.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/orange-county-california-child-covid-death-third-pediatric/11437754/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos