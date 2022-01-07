Health officials plead with Utahns for vaccination and support during “disastrous times”

Meta Haley will administer the COVID-19 vaccine to patients in January 2021.

Park record file photo

Health professionals told Utahns on Thursday that the number of new cases in the state surged to record highs and that monoclonal antibodies and antivirals available to treat patients were reduced to very low levels. I begged for 19 vaccinations.

“Unfortunately, when it comes to COVID-19, we are in a really miserable position for the New Year,” said Michelle Hoffman, physician and deputy director of the Utah Department of Health. “If your strategy was to hedge your vaccination and seek treatment with monoclonal antibodies if you were positive, it’s time to rethink your strategy.”

According to Hoffman, vaccines are one that is not in short supply and are the most effective way to prevent cases, hospitalizations and deaths. She also said that vaccination is the best defense against the highly contagious Omicron mutants that are causing the coronavirus surge.

Hoffman commented at an online press conference with representatives of other public health and hospital systems.

Utah experienced a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, surpassing that record with 8,913 cases and 530 hospitalizations on Thursday. Thirteen new deaths have occurred, including children.

According to a model from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is estimated that there will be 12,600 to 38,800 new cases per day in Utah by the end of January. The hospital and laboratory have already “ruptured at the seam,” she said.

“We’re talking about an explosive amount of incidents that overwhelm all our systems,” Hoffman said.

As of Thursday, there have been 672,567 cases, 28,050 hospitalizations and 3,868 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The Utah Department of Health also reported that 2.16 million people had been vaccinated at least once.

Of Utahns over the age of 18, 71.8% received two vaccinations or one vaccination with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, but only 35.5% received booster shots. Hoffman said.

Preliminary evidence shows that there are far more breakthrough infections among those who have not been boosted, she said.

“If we really want to help reduce the incidence of Omicron cases in our community, we need to boost all Utain right now,” Hoffman said.

As of Thursday, boosters are available to people over the age of 12.

Marion Bishop, an emergency doctor at Brigham City and Cache Valley Hospital, said unvaccinated people were about 17 times more likely to die of COVID than vaccinated people.

“There is vaccine protection,” she said. “It’s worth it.”

In addition to vaccination and support, Dr. Allenjaretto, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Steward Healthcare, follows CDC guidelines on wearing masks to encourage people to avoid large numbers of people and poorly ventilated areas and to be tested for COVID. I recommend it.

Tracey Nixon, a registered nurse and chief nurse at the University of Utah, said, “The staffing of hospitals in the United States is very limited because healthcare providers and workers have completely quit health care and their profession.” rice field.

In addition, the number of sick staff led to the closure of hospital beds. This is “one of the most difficult decisions ever made,” said Nixon.

“We are facing a change of fear of staff coming to work due to lack of staff,” she said. “They are afraid to be here because they know that there are no staff available to care for patients the way we need them.”

According to Nixon, the hospital had discharged the ambulance and the emergency department was overwhelmed by the patient, so the ambulance had to be circumvented for six hours overnight.

“It’s a dire time for all of us,” she said.

Brandon Webb, Physician for Infectious Diseases and Chairman of Intermountain Healthcare’s COVID Treatment Committee, said that only about one out of 100 Utahns per day with new cases due to the very limited COVID-19 treatment available. Said it wasn’t available.

Webb expects cases to peak in the next few weeks, but “when an abnormal number of community infections peaks, hospitalization and death are delayed indicators.”

“There may be peaks and diminished transmissions that may be contributed by reaching some herd immunity, but that would be a terrible sacrifice,” he said. “And the cost will be to those who are not vaccinated, and unfortunately those who are more vulnerable, immunocompromised or in the highest risk group.”

To schedule a vaccine or booster immunization appointment, visit the following website: coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine-distribution/ ..Information for taking the test can be found at coronavirus.utah.gov/utah-covid-19-testing-locations/ ..