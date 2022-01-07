Hospitalization in Ottawa as Ontario sets new records





Ottawa Public Health reports five new deaths from COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday as the state reports record hospitalizations. Over 2,400 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, breaking the previous record set in April. In Ottawa, the health unit recorded eight more hospitalizations from COVID-19, bringing the city’s total to 43. This is more than double the 21 hospitalizations at this point last week. This number reflects those admitted to Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 and does not include those who caught it during hospitalization or were transferred from other health units. The state also reported 43 new deaths across Ontario, 42 of which occurred in 10 days and one died more than a month ago. The number of ICU attendees across Ontario has skyrocketed to 338. Of these, 232 have not been completely vaccinated or the status of vaccination is unknown. Ottawa has five ICU patients, two more than Thursday. Ottawa Public Health has also reported 720 new cases. However, because the Ontario government has restricted access to PCR tests, the number may be much lower than the actual number. The positive rate for those taking the test is currently over 37 percent in Ottawa. Ottawa’s Key COVID-19 Statistics COVID-19 cases / 100,000 cases (December 30th to January 5th): 601.3 (decreased from 652.3)

Ottawa positive rate (December 31st to January 6th): 37.7%

Number of reproductions (7-day average): 0.86

Known active cases: 8,177 (-212) A recall value greater than 1 indicates that the virus has spread and each case has infected multiple contacts. If it is less than 1, it means that the spread is slowing down. The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on tests) minus the number of cases resolved and deaths. Hospitalization of Ottawa There are 43 people in Ottawa’s hospital on Friday who are being treated for an active COVID-19 infection, eight more than Thursday. ICU has five people, two more than Thursday. Age category of inpatients: 0-9: 1

10-19: 0

20-29: 2

30-39: 1

40-49: 7 (2 in ICU)

50-59: 2 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 8 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 7

80-89: 15 (1 in ICU)

90+: 0 (Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting inpatients with “active” infections) Ottawa COVID-19 Vaccine As of Friday: Single dose Ottawa resident (5 years and older): 896,747 (+1,159)

Double dose (5+) Ottawa Residents: 826,007 (+1,432)

Ottawa resident with 3 doses (12+): 363,918 (+16,247)

Percentage of population 5 years and older with at least one dose: 90%

Percentage of fully vaccinated population over 5 years: 83% * Statistics of Ottawa residents who have been vaccinated once or twice include those who have a zip code for Ottawa vaccinated somewhere in Ontario. Around the area Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 24 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 20 in the hospital, 4 in the ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 19 in the hospital, 8 in the ICU

Leeds, Glenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 17 at the hospital, 4 at the ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Units: 8 in hospital, 1 in ICU These numbers are based on the latest data from each health unit at the time of issuance. COVID-19 Outbreak Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations: 11 long-term care facilities

19 retirement homes

16 hospital units

15 other apartments (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

4 elementary schools

Two junior high schools

16 day care and / or camping OPH suspended reporting of outbreaks in the workplace, etc. on January 2, 2022. A complete list of active locations is OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/ottawa-hospitalizations-up-as-ontario-sets-new-record-1.5731531 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos