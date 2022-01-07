South African hospitals aren’t a serious illness, and the Omicron surge is over





On May 17, 2021, at the Munsieville Care for the Aged Center on the outskirts of Johannesburg, South Africa, women were vaccinated against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) when they vaccinated elderly people with coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Get vaccinated. .REUTERS / Siphiwe Sibeko Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com register

January 7 (Reuters)-The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They require further research to support the findings and include studies that have not yet been certified by peer review. South African hospitals are seeing less serious illnesses in Omicron Doctors in one of the cities where Omicron was first identified said that the surge caused by the new variant is no more serious illness than the early waves of the pandemic, and cases and hospitalization rates will decline in the coming weeks. It states that there are clear signs that it is possible. Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com register At Steve Biko Academic Hospital in the city of Tshwane, doctors compared 466 infected patients who were hospitalized after mid-November 2021 with 3,976 patients who were hospitalized before that. The mortality rate during the Omicron surge was 4.5%, but was initially 21.3%. International Journal of Infectious Diseases.. Patients with Omicron were discharged after an average of 4 days, compared with 8.8 days for patients with previous mutations. At the peak of the Omicron surge, the number of beds filled with infected patients was half the initial number, 63% of Omicron patients were hospitalized for other reasons, and the virus was detected only by mandatory tests. “Omicron outbreaks have spread and diminished … peaked within four weeks at an unprecedented rate,” the researchers said. They said results could differ in countries with different population characteristics and levels of immunity to infection and vaccination. But if the pattern seen in South Africa “continues and repeats globally … Omicron could be a precursor to the end of the epidemic phase of the health crisis.” The unique string of the molecule may predict the success of the variant Researchers believe they have discovered an important method for identifying potentially widespread SARS-CoV-2 variants. Looking at the 9-unit string (gene component) of a molecule called a nucleotide, each new variant has more unique characters than the previous variant, with the exception of beta, which was not widely distributed outside South Africa. I found that I have a column.The original or wild version of the virus had 45 unique so-called 9-mers, researchers reported. Thursday’s medRxiv Prior to peer review. Alpha had 109 unique 9 Mars, Beta 69, Gamma 122 and Delta 181. There are 295 in the current mainstream Omicron variants. Venky Soundararajan, a conference of Massachusetts-based data analytics companies, suggests that many of these altered polynucleotides have nothing to do with the spikes the virus uses to invade cells. Spikes are currently the target of most COVID-19 vaccines and antibody treatments. According to Soundara Rajan, a variant called IHU, which is prevalent in France, has a clearer 9-mer than Delta, but could not beat Omicron. Since IHU is not widely distributed outside France, the population has not acquired immunity to IHU, and mutants that have not yet emerged elsewhere develop some of the same 9mer mutations. You may find it “useful” to do. According to Soundararajan, vaccine manufacturers need to pay attention to IHU’s unique nucleotide signature. This is because it is likely to reappear in future variants. Click Reuters graphics About the vaccine under development. Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com register Report by Nancy Rapid; Edited by Bill Berkrot Our criteria: Thomson Reuters trusts the principles.

