COVID Boosters and Kids: What You Need to Know

The FDA and CDC have approved the Pfizer COVID-19 booster for children aged 12 to 15 years, and children aged 5 to 11 years with moderate or severe immunodeficiency receive an additional first dose of Pfizer vaccine after 28 days. Announced that it can be done. Second shot.

“The wave of Omicron variants keeps us all very alert. The number of cases is always high and the hospitalization of younger populations is higher than previously seen,” he shares. Mariawy Riollano-Cruz, MD, K. HovnanianChildren’s Hospital Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist. “The high infectivity of the mutant makes it even more important for us all to be vaccinated and boosted.”

Need to boost your child?

Yes, the protection provided by the vaccine diminishes over time, and booster doses reactivate the immune response of your child’s body.

Child admissions remain low within our network, but have increased by about 300% compared to previous surges, and currently 21 pediatric COVID patients are admitted to the Hackensack meridian. health Facility (as of January 4, 2022).

“Most of our young patients are not completely vaccinated. About 10-15% of infected children have persistent COVID symptoms such as dyspnea, malaise, and poor concentration throughout the life of the infection. In addition, we anticipate a surge in cases of multiline inflammatory syndrome (MISC) in about a month. ”Add Dr. Riollano-Cruz. “Vaccination and booster immunization continue to be important tools to prevent infection.”

When should my kid get a booster shot?

It is recommended to give the child a booster shot at least 5 months after completing the primary series of Pfizer vaccines (double dose).

Are Booster Shots for Kids Safe?

Yes, according to the data, booster shots have been tested and are safe for children.

The FDA reviewed safety data from a study of more than 6,300 children aged 12 to 15 years who received booster immunization in Israel and found no new safety concerns regarding booster immunization in this population. It was. No new cases of myocarditis or pericarditis have been reported.

According to the FDAThere were no new safety concerns among more than 4.1 million individuals over the age of 16 who were boosted in Israel. Serious side effects such as myocarditis and pericarditis due to boosters have been reported to be rare. Common side effects include:

Injection site pain

Malaise

Redness and / or swelling at the injection site

headache

muscle pain

Joint pain

cold

heat

Nausea and / or vomiting

Swelling of the lymph nodes under the arm that received the injection

Will COVID-19 boosters change genetics?

No, the COVID-19 booster does not change your genetics.

mRNA stands for messenger ribonucleic acid and can generally be described as an instruction to your body on how to make a protein or part of a protein. mRNA cannot alter or alter a person’s genetic makeup or DNA.

MRNA from the COVID-19 vaccine or booster never enters the nucleus of the cell that holds the DNA. Instead, the COVID-19 vaccine, which uses mRNA, sends a message to our body’s natural defenses to safely develop defenses (immunity) against disease.

Do COVID-19 Booster Shots Cause Heart Problems in Children?

Data from Israel do not report new cases of myocarditis or pericarditis.

Myocarditis occurs more frequently among people who carry the COVID-19 virus than those who have been vaccinated. Learn more about myocarditis and vaccines.

How does the third dose differ from booster shots?

People with weakened immunity may not have had a very strong response to the first two doses. A third dose is given as part of the primary series to boost immunity.

In people with a normal immune system, antibody levels decrease over time, so boost immunization is given months after the first series to boost immunity to the virus.

Important point:

COVID booster shots are now allowed for children starting at age 12.

For the Pfizer vaccine, the recommended time interval between the primary series and booster shots has been reduced. Booster shots are recommended at least 5 months after the completion of the primary series. For adults vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine, the recommendation is still at least 6 months, and for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine it is 2 months.

Children with immunodeficiency aged 5 to 11 years should be vaccinated with a third vaccination with the first series of injections 28 days after the second injection.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are safe and effective in preventing severe infection and death from COVID-19.

Next Steps and Resources:

The materials provided through HealthU are intended for general information purposes only and are not a substitute for physician advice. Always consult your doctor for personalized care.