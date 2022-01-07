Health
Norton doc has been approved by the CDC and encourages children over the age of 12 to get a COVID-19 booster.news
Louisville, Kentucky (WDRB)-Norton Healthcare began offering COVID-19 booster shots this week to its latest eligible group, children over the age of 12.
According to Louisville doctors, vaccines and boosters are some of the easiest ways to protect your child from the virus, and children over the age of 12 will be able to get Pfizer boosters through Norton on January 7.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention granted its approval on Thursday. Dr. Christina Bryant of Norton Children’s Hospital said it was important as another step to protect children.
She said that as of Friday morning, Norton had 24 children in the hospital at COVID-19. Of that number, eight were hospitalized specifically for COVID-19, and she said some of them were very ill. Two were hospitalized for viral complications, the other was hospitalized for other illnesses, and was infected with COVID-19 at the same time.
According to Brian, Norton Children’s Hospital does not significantly increase the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19, but the risk of serious illness appears to be small, but parents should not roll the dice.
“Yes, many children have mild or asymptomatic illnesses, but you wouldn’t want your child to develop severe COVID pneumonia or multisystem inflammatory syndrome.” Said Bryant. “I’m worried that so many children are at risk in Kentucky. Early data show that Omicron isn’t that serious, but thousands of children When infected, it develops a serious illness and is a hospital. “
Brian said he was worried that less than half of Kentucky’s children might even receive the first dose of the vaccine.
“That tells me that my parents still have questions, and we need to get them answers to those questions,” she said. “Protecting children from infection will be an important part of getting them to school.”
Local hospitals continue to fight COVID-19, but are also looking to the flu. Incidents are skyrocketing, and Louisville is now seeing what is called “Furrona.”
“Basically, there’s a COVID infection, and then a flu infection,” said Dr. Jason Smith, Chief Medical Officer at UofL Health.
So far, neither infection seems to exacerbate the other, according to Smith.
“I think we’re okay as long as we don’t develop respiratory symptoms from either side and progress to some of the other complications that may occur,” he said.
Mr Smith said Furlona is the focus of public health authorities across the country. According to health experts, Omicron does not appear to be very serious, but more people are infected. Concerns continue that huge numbers can overwhelm the healthcare system.
“We may not die from this COVID infection, but we cannot close hospitals, emergency departments, or anything else because someone could die,” Smith said. Stroke treatment or heart attack treatment. “
Norton officials said in December that they saw a positive rate of 14% when testing system-wide children with more than 13,500 tests. So far in January, more than 3,700 tests have shown a positive rate of 30%.
According to Norton, children can get boost as early as five months after completing the first series of COVID-19 vaccines.
