Dementia cases could surge by 166% worldwide by 2050

January 7, 2022
Read 3 minutes
Disclosure: DuFouil, Nichols and Schwarzinger have not reported disclosure of relevant financial information. See Surveys for disclosure of relevant financial information for all other authors.
The number of people with dementia worldwide could increase by 166%, from about 57.4 million in 2019 to 152.8 million in 2050. This is based on data from the World Disease Burden and Injury and Risk Factors Study.
Overall, researchers found that the rates of change in the number of cases of dementia were lowest in the high-income Asia-Pacific region and Western Europe (53% and 74%, respectively), with the highest rates of change in the east. I predicted that it was a sub of. -Sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa, Middle East (357% and 367%, respectively).
According to the report, the number of cases of dementia will increase by 100% in the United States, which could increase from about 5.3 million in 2019 to about 10.5 million in 2050. 3 years ago, Alzheimer’s Association estimate Unless there are “medical advances to prevent, delay, or cure Alzheimer’s disease,” about 13.8 million people with Alzheimer’s disease will occur in the United States in 2050.
The new report also estimated that women will continue to account for the majority of dementia cases worldwide. In 2019, women will outnumber men with dementia by 100-69. By 2050, researchers predict that women will outnumber men by 100-67.
The new projections were based on the prevalence of dementia due to BMI, high fasting blood glucose, and smoking status from 2019 to 2050 in 195 countries. The data was obtained a few months ago through a PubMed search conducted on October 23, 2020. FDA approves Aduhelm (Aducanumab, Biogen / Eisai), the first new treatment approved for Alzheimer’s disease since 2003.
Survey results published in Lancet Public Health, “To provide improved forecasts of dementia at the global and national levels and to understand the impetus for these increases to policy makers and public health professionals based on the best available data. Provides new insights. ” Emma Nichols, MPH, Researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics, University of Washington, said in a press release.
“Before we have dementia, we need to focus more on the prevention and management of risk factors,” added Nichols, one of the global disease burdens of the 2019 dementia prediction collaborators. “Even the slightest progress in preventing or delaying the progression of dementia will bring tremendous benefits.”
According to a press release, experts predict that improving access to education will reduce the number of dementia cases worldwide by 6 million by 2050. However, this decline could be offset by an estimated 7 million additional cases of dementia associated with the predicted obesity rate. Hyperglycemia and smoking, he said.
Nichols Healthier diet availability, More exercises and programs that lead to smoking cessation, and more efforts to educate individuals about dementia.
In a related editorial, Michael Schwarzinger,doctorate, Members of the Department of Methodology and Innovation in Prevention at the Bordeaux University Hospital in France, and Carol Dufouil,doctorate, An epidemiologist at Bordeaux Population Health in France said Nichols and his colleagues “somehow provide apocalyptic predictions that do not take into account the desired changes in lifestyle over a lifetime.” They also stated that the estimates were based on studies “with many methodological challenges and potential biases”.
“It is unknown how the meta-analysis was done in silos. [Global Burden of Disease] 2019 may provide sufficient evidence to select independent risk factors or conditions that are interrelated throughout an individual’s life, “the pair writes.
For example, “Three selected [Global Burden of Disease] Risk factors for dementia (Including smoking) There was a much weaker association than reported in a fully tuned model that included alcohol use disorders, “they write.
Schwarzinger and Dufoil encouraged that “a public health approach to dementia should better inform people and decision makers of appropriate measures to delay or avoid these dire predictions.”
