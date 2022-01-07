Experts do not recommend using a throat swab for a quick COVID test, but some say they do it themselves.

People have posted on social media that they are getting positive COVID results after swabbling their throat for a quick test at home, rather than doing the recommended nasal swab.

At TikTok Over 1 million viewsThe reporter showed that the result was negative when she wiped her nose for a quick COVID-19 antigen test at home.

But when Allison Hall wiped his throat a few minutes later and did the same kind of test, it returned positive. She also later confirmed a positive result in the PCR test.

“The morals of the story — consider wiping your throat in addition to your nose for early detection and take a backup PCR test for confirmation,” she says in the video.

#SwabYourThroat is also a trend on Twitter. As multiple people After a negative nasal swab, I posted about a COVID positive test on a throat swab. However, the manufacturer recommends a nasal swab, and all data on how well the test works is based on using it as directed. Omicron sends the world to record the level of COVID infection, and long test lines make it difficult to get a PCR test, so people go to a quick test at home to see if they are infected. I often rely on it. Sore throat is a trademark of Omicron and many report it as the first sign of a virus infection.

But experts don’t support throat wipes — even if some of them do it in their own home exams. For one thing, the FDA does not recommend misusing tests.

Namtran, Pathology and laboratory medicine He oversees the COVID-19 testing effort at the University of California, Davis, and told BuzzFeed News that wiping his throat is not recommended because it can affect his throat, including food in his throat. Even if you drink something in advance, the virus may be washed away and not appear in the test.

He acknowledged that the swab result in the throat could return to positive sooner.Rapid test Give false negatives earlyThat may be the reason why people want to wipe their throats.

“There are biological factors, which means that the virus can replicate early in the throat and then spread,” he said. However, it is not as easy as collecting with a throat swab.

“There are technical factors,” he said. “Which are you better at collecting nasal swabs or oral swabs?”

Throat swabs are more complicated to perform. “Technology is important because it provides a perfect test. Because of the sensitive nose and mouth, loose or light wiping does not give enough virus to be detected by the test, no matter where the virus lives. It’s possible, “Tran said.

If someone has symptoms of COVID-19 but the home antigen test gives a negative result, Tran should go to the doctor or do a PCR test as it is important to take the time to test. I told you to take it.

“At some point, the virus concentration is high enough that tests will detect it,” he said. “But if you are symptomatic and the test is negative, with sufficient precautions, you still have to wear a mask, you should still try to stay away from people.”

Michael Mina, eMed’s Chief Science Officer, said at Zoom Webinar on Thursday that COVID-19’s throat wipes are still so new that many may not know how to do it. , He wants people to learn.

“I know the swabs in my throat work, but saliva is different,” he said. “The swabs in the throat may be working because they are mixed with saliva in terms of where to put the swabs in the oropharynx or cheeks. This depends on how you do it.”

He said that antigen testing is always less sensitive than PCR testing, but that doesn’t mean that antigen testing doesn’t detect Omicron, and people are starting to get infected with this variant before the virus grows in the nose. Only. Like Tran, Mina said that symptomatic people should assume they have COVID-19.

Mina said wiping the throat can be dangerous and you need to follow the FDA’s guidance, but the FDA needs to be within practical guidelines rather than scientific origin. I also admitted that there is.

“I think people often think that the FDA-approved method is always the best, like vaccine intervals,” Mina said. “Three to four weeks weren’t optimal. It was inconvenient to conduct clinical trials quickly, but because it’s the data provided to the FDA, if science has a different perspective. But there is no other data to suggest, so it needs to be approved by the FDA. “

He admitted that he wiped his throat while using the test at home, but if others do the same, he must do it at his own risk.

Health economist and drug epidemiologist Blythe Adamson, the lead quantitative scientist at Flatiron Health, said that as soon as scientists believed that wiping their throat was safe and effective, the FDA swiftly approved it. I told BuzzFeed News that I would act.

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, an FDA spokesman said the COVID-19 test should be used as permitted.

“The FDA has pointed out safety concerns about self-collection of throat swabs because throat swabs are more complex than nasal swabs and can be harmful to patients if used incorrectly. Recommends trained care providers to collect swabs in the throat. “

On Twitter, the FDA said there was no data to suggest that the swabs in the throat were accurate.