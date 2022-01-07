Boosters are the key to defeating Omicron, health officials say





Jackson, Mississippi (WLBT)-Mississippi Health Department officials discussed the COVID-19 issue at a press conference on Friday. State health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, and senior deputy director of health protection Jim Craig discussed case numbers, hospital capacity, and testing issues at noon. Press conference is coming Among the highest totals ever COVID-19 in Mississippi It is due to the highly contagious Omicron mutant. Both Wednesday and Thursday totals set a new record for the state’s daily tabulation. Buyers say there is rapid communication everywhere in the state. “We know that Omicron is much more infectious than the strains we’ve seen so far,” Buyers said. He says 73 percent of the state’s cases are from Omicron. He says Omicron is usually milder than most of the time, but the vast amount of cases leads to a surge in hospitalizations and deaths. He said the most serious cases remain in vulnerable individuals, such as those over the age of 65. “Most of these deaths still occur in unvaccinated individuals,” Buyers said. Only 2% of deaths last month were due to people who were fully vaccinated with boosters. He says they will meet with school next week to work on ways to keep their children in school while taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. According to Craig, the Department of Health has 43 testing sites throughout the state. They saw an increase in test appointments across the state and made some adjustments to accommodate it. For example, increase the amount of daily tests in Rankin County to 1,000. He states that there are areas that need ICU space as well as COVID issues. As of Thursday, only 47 ICU beds were available throughout the state. Buyers pointed out that as we are in the middle of the flu season, hospitalizations from flu patients may increase. Although they are concerned about an increase in outbreaks in long-term care facilities, buyers say the number of deaths he says is low due to vaccination rates in these homes. They anticipate a large number of cases and high levels of infection, at least until next week. “It’s time to get a booster,” Dobbs said. “We know that’s the way to beat Omicron.” Copyright 2022WLBT. all rights reserved.

..

