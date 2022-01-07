Studies say spikes in Florida’s Omicron case can peak quickly





West Palm Beach, Florida — New Studies from the University of Florida It suggests that the state may soon approach the peak of infection and mortality of the Omicron mutant. As Omicron variants continue to spread throughout the country and Florida, staffing concerns continue, and long columns indicate continued demand for COVID-19 testing. Researchers at the University of Florida say the peak of influence from Omicron, Florida, could soon be approached. “We are predicting a peak, which is a major peak in the Omicron epidemic, probably peaking at around 90,000 late next week,” said Dr. Ira Longini. WPTV Dr. Isla Longini believes that the peak of Omicron cases in Florida can occur by the second week of the year. He warns that even if the number of cases can be the highest in a week, the effects can be protracted. “We also predict that deaths during that period will peak a little later, with perhaps 150 to 300 deaths per day,” Longini said. The good news is that the worst-case number can quickly reach its maximum, but Longini said it’s still important to be vigilant. “After the peak, the epidemic of the same scale continues on the other side,” Longini said. He said there would still be high demand for testing and treatment. WPTV, files Researchers at the University of Florida do not believe that the Omicron surge will overtake hospitals. According to Longini, Omicron is more likely to infect most of the state’s population, affecting at least three times as many people as the delta type, but causing one-third of the deaths. Longini predicts that hospitals are likely to be stressed during and after peaks, but hospitals should not go too far. “Fortunately, we need enough hospital capacity, the virus isn’t as toxic as Delta, many are vaccinated, and the vaccine provides good protection from serious illness,” Longini said. Says. Longini has been studying infectious viruses for decades. He hopes his work will help Florida citizens make the best decisions to defeat the pandemic. “It’s great to be able to help, understand and contribute to public health,” Longini said.

