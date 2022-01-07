Staff shortage, COVID-19 cases push Ottawa Hospital to new surge program-Ottawa

Ottawa Hospital states that it has been forced to activate the next phase of surge planning to accommodate the increasing number of cases. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Patients while also facing staff shortages.

A local hospital said in a statement on Friday that continuing to provide care was “in a good position”, but increased bed capacity, relocated workers from non-urgent care, and otherwise a staffing model. To meet the demand stated that the next step in the surge plan must be taken to adjust.

















Ottawa Public Health reported on Friday that there are 43 residents of Ottawa currently hospitalized for COVID-19. This is eight more than the day before. Five of these patients are currently in the intensive care unit, two more than the last reported on Thursday.

A statement from Ottawa Hospital warned that the surge program may justify changing settings for some patients receiving care.

“In some cases, this may mean that the patient is treated in an unconventional space, which is tuned to maintain the patient’s safety, comfort and experience.” Said the hospital.

Hospitals recommend vaccination for pregnant people as infant hospitalizations increase

OPH also reported a surge in deaths associated with COVID-19 on Friday.

Five new COVID-19-related deaths were added to OPH’s dashboard on Friday, increasing the city’s pandemic death to 631.

In rural areas 43 new COVIDs-19 deaths reported Ontario said on Friday that 42 of these deaths had occurred in the last 10 days.

An OPH spokesperson emailed Global News that deaths due to COVID-19 are also counted locally as hospitals, coroners and other reports take longer to be filtered into the health unit’s system. He said it could take some time.

















A spokeswoman pointed out OPH’s open dataset listing the new COVID-19 deaths by date to get a clearer picture.

According to last week’s data, three new deaths were reported between Thursday and Friday, with a total increase of five deaths during the week.

OPH also reported 720 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. This is about 500 less than the day before.

However, as the health unit itself pointed out in a long Twitter thread on Friday, the test facility can’t keep up with demand, so the community “has far more COVIDs than these numbers show.”

The amount of COVID-19 in our community is higher than ever. Our test facility is too expensive to keep up.

Therefore, the number of cases is not representative of Ottawa’s COVID-19.

There are far more COVIDs than these numbers indicate.

(2/16) — Ottawa Public Health (@OttawaHealth) January 7, 2022

The thread further explains that testing capabilities are currently reserved for high-risk populations, staying home at the time of illness, wearing medical-grade masks, and being vaccinated up-to-date. A virus that reminds residents that it is the best way to overcome difficult waves.

According to OPH, in the past week, a limited number of tests being processed have returned to 37.7% positive.

Currently, there are 83 COVID-19 epidemics in Ottawa, most of which affect medical settings such as hospitals and apartments.

At the forefront of COVID-19 vaccination, Ottawa has received an additional 30,711 boosters over the past two days, and now has reached a total of 363,918 locally administered triple doses.

There is little movement between the age groups of 5 to 11 years in Ottawa, but the initial dose intake is stable at 63%.

















