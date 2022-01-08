Studies say Covid may increase the risk of diabetes in children





Children recovering from Covid-19 appear to be in considerable condition Increased risk of developing type 1 or type 2 diabetes, Researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Friday. According to some studies, an increased risk of diabetes has already been seen among adults who have recovered from Covid. European researchers report that the number of children diagnosed with type 1 diabetes has increased since the onset of the pandemic. However, the CDC study examines a large claim database in the United States and found that the prevalence of new diabetes diagnoses in children under the age of 18 who are known to be infected with Covid or infected with the coronavirus. Is one of the first studies to estimate. This study uses two U.S. health insurance claims databases to examine diabetes diagnoses made by young people under the age of 18 for over a year since March 1, 2020, and those who have Covid. And compared those who don’t have it.

Researchers found an increase in diabetes in both datasets, although the relative proportions were quite different. Sharon Saydah, a CDC researcher and lead author of the study, said: She added that the differences are likely due to different ways of classifying children as having Covid. Dr. Saydah said it is not yet clear whether post-Covid diabetes is a chronic condition in these children or whether the transient condition disappears. Most children were only tracked for about four and a half months. This finding underscores the importance of immunizing Covid to all targeted children, including masking and distanceing, especially to protect the youngest unvaccinated children. It emphasizes the importance of using means. “It is very important for clinicians, pediatricians, and parents to be aware of the signs and symptoms of diabetes and to be able to diagnose their children,” said Dr. Saidah. Obvious symptoms include increased thirst, frequent urination, unintentional weight loss, and fatigue.

She said that weight gain and sedentary behavior during the pandemic are also risk factors for diabetes. Many of the children who participated in the study were diagnosed only after experiencing an episode of diabetic ketoacidosis. Diabetic ketoacidosis is a life-threatening complication that occurs when the body does not have enough insulin to use blood sugar levels as energy for cells. Dr. Saydah and her colleagues did not distinguish between types of diabetes, including both type 1 and type 2, in the analysis. The increase was seen in both those who had Covid and those who were asymptomatic but tested positive. Another study, also published Friday by the CDC, found two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Protected inpatient youth During the age of 12 and 18 for severe multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) that can develop 2 to 6 weeks after viral infection. The study surveyed 24 hospitals in 20 states from July to 9 December 2021 during the period when the delta type was predominant. He concluded that the efficacy rate of vaccination was 91% for MIS-C and stated that all 38 inpatients aged 12-18 years in need of life support were not vaccinated. ..

