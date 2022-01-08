One has been confirmed dead and the other is under investigation for an outbreak of hepatitis A in Pennsylvania.Officials name the restaurant





The Montgomery County Public Health Department of Pennsylvania today announced that it will temporarily close Gino’s Ristorante & Pizzeria in West Norriton in connection with the deadly hepatitis A virus outbreak. County officials say the restaurant will be closed for further notice while the investigation continues. Authorities believe the outbreak began in late November, and current data suggest that the outbreak “no longer shows risk.” However, authorities continue to investigate the situation. According to standard public health protocols, the County Health Department coordinated with the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday to issue health recommendations, but the restaurant was not named at that time. The county will continue to receive additional information to support the investigation and identify additional potential cases. Studies conducted so far suggest that exposure occurred in late November and no longer shows risk. However, additional investigations of cases that may result from health recommendations associated with this outbreak are underway. It may take up to 50 days for symptoms to appear. Patients should then be examined, validated, and reported to health authorities before being added to the official tally. Currently, 11 cases are under investigation, including 9 cases with confirmed hepatitis A infection and 2 potential cases. Of the 9 confirmed cases, 7 were hospitalized. To date, one death has been confirmed and another is under investigation. Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection. The virus generally spreads from an infected person when a small amount of stool is transmitted through food, drink, or material. The disease can also spread through close contact. It can be prevented by vaccination. Typical symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, dark urine, clay-colored bowel movements, joint pain, and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes). Severity can range from mild illness that lasts for weeks to severe illness that lasts for months. A person can infect others with the virus two weeks before and one week after the onset of symptoms. Hepatitis A can be prevented by vaccination. The hepatitis A vaccine has been recommended for school children for many years, and since 2014, a single vaccination is required for admission to kindergarten and first graders. Most adults may not have been vaccinated, but they may have been vaccinated before traveling abroad. .. (To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News click here.. )

