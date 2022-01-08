Sleep-deprived teens consume more carbs, sugar: research





Toronto-A new study shows that teens who don’t get enough sleep may consume more junk food. Researchers in the United States Journal Sleep last month.. They analyzed five-day sleep and dietary patterns of 93 teenagers. In the teenage group, participants slept for about 6.5 hours. In other groups, participants got 9.5 hours of sleep. Researchers measured the nutrition and calorie intake of all participants, as well as the type of food they consumed. They found that teens with less sleep eat more sugar- and carbohydrate-rich foods while reducing their intake of fruits and vegetables. “Interestingly, by reducing sleep, teens ate less than they had a healthy sleep. Both groups burned about the same amount of calories, but. With less sleep, teens are eating more junk, “said professor and lead author Kara Duraccio in a news release. These differences in eating habits appeared primarily after 9 pm. Researchers believe this is primarily due to teenagers seeking light meals and soft drinks late at night. “Tired teens are looking for carb-rich, sugar-rich foods because they seem to want to explode their energy quickly until they go to bed and continue until they go to bed,” Duraccio said. Says. Teens who slept short would consume an extra 12 grams of sugar daily. Throughout the school year, researchers say it’s equivalent to about 4.5 pounds or 2 kilograms of extra sugar. “Childhood obesity has been found to be epidemic and we have focused on many interventions to deal with it, but sleep is not one of the things researchers tend to focus on,” Duraccio said. Says. Health Canada recommends 8-10 hours of sleep per night for teens and 9-11 hours of sleep for children under the age of 13. The agency says that one in four Canadian children does not have enough eyes closed. Meanwhile, in the United States, the American Academy of Pediatrics states that 73% of American high school students do not get the recommended sleep time. “If you’re really looking for preventative strategies and interventions to gain optimal weight for teens, getting sleep at the right time should be at the forefront of our efforts,” Duraccio said. Mr. says.

..

