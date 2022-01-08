Orange County reports COVID-19’s third pediatric death and increased hospitalization

The Orange County Healthcare Agency reported the death of a child from COVID-19 on Thursday, making it the third child death in the county since the pandemic began in 2020.

The first death Reported in August 2020 Percentage of teenage girls with underlying illness, the second reported in children under 5 years of age August 2021..

The third child is said to have been healthy before, but is not eligible for vaccination because he is under the age of five.

The young man died in December due to illness complications.

“This reminds us that COVID affects children. The child was too young to be vaccinated, so another unqualified child could become infected with COVID. It is very important that everyone is eligible to be vaccinated so that they do not die from the vaccine, “says Dr. Regina Chincio Kwon. , Deputy County Health Officer. “We have to be careful.”

According to Chinsio-Kwong, only about 26% (ages 5-11) of children eligible for vaccination have received at least one vaccination so far.

It is unknown whether the death of the child was associated with a variant of Omicron. Dominant strain of coronavirus In Orange County.

To date, there have been 12 mutations in patients younger than 12 years and 13 mutations in patients aged 12-17 years. The largest representative cohort was 170 cases aged 18-34 years. Approximately 67 cases of Omicron variants were reported in 35 to 54 cases. Those 55-64 17; 65-74 6 cases. Five of those 75-84 cases; 2 cases over 85 years.

During a media briefing on Friday, health officials at Orange County painted a disastrous picture of an ongoing winter surge that struck a local hospital. Ambulance waiting times are currently close to 52 minutes. The hospital is full and the hospital also faces a staff shortage due to illness and exposure, and temporary stays in hospital diversions.

Medical institutions reported that 6,428 new cases and hospitalizations have now increased to 779, of which 112 are being treated in the intensive care unit.

According to authorities, about 87% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.

Approximately 162,643 tests were reported this week, and Chinsio-Kwong also admitted that the entire county was under-tested. If she needs a free test, ochealthinfo.com/COVIDtest, Or call the county’s COVID hotline (Monday to Friday (714) 834-2000).

She prepares people to return to the office Classroom from holiday, Then burden the already affected staff.

“Our hospital is full and the emergency room is where patients are treated, Ask for a testChinsio-Kwong added that if demand continues and drop-off times remain long, the next step in the hospital may need to begin to consider postponing selective surgery. ..

County health officials protect themselves and others by wearing proper masks, practicing proper hand hygiene, distance and isolation when residents feel symptoms of COVID-19. We urged residents to continue their best practices for doing so.

They also recommended that unvaccinated people be vaccinated, and those who have already been vaccinated be boosted if eligible.

The latest cumulative coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths in selected cities in Orange County as of Friday afternoon are as follows:

Santa Anna: 56,202; 955 dead

Anaheim: 55,689; 1,044 dead

Huntington Beach: 18,269; 263 dead

Costa Mesa: 13,731; 162 dead

Irvine: 20,656; 119 dead

Newport Beach: 6,914; 108 dead

Fountain Valley: 6,015; 101 dead

Laguna Beach: 1,698; 10 dead

The number of cases by age group and the number of subsequent deaths are as follows.

0 to 17: 46,530; 3 deaths

18-24: 51,079 cases; 10 people died

25-34: 75,275 cases; 76 deaths

35-44: 58,332 cases; 161 deaths

45-54: 57,594 cases; 410 deaths

55 to 64: 45,309; 881 deaths

65 to 74: 22,390 cases; 1,152 deaths

75-84: 11,226 cases; 1,414 deaths

85 years and over: 6,894 cases. 1,779 people died

Updated numbers are posted daily occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/coronavirus-in-oc.. For more information on vaccination, please visit: covidvaccinefacts.com..

