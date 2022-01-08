Health
New brainstem circuit enhances vocal rhythm
UCSF researchers identify the causes of the phenomena observed in mammals and birds
The human voice (laughing, crying, baby babbling) has the same rhythmic quality as the sounds of many mammals, songbirds, and even certain fish. Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, have found that small clusters of neurons in the brainstem not only regulate tempo, but also vocalization and respiration.
“In order to laugh and scream, the body needs to adjust about 100 different muscles in a rhythmic pattern in one breath,” he said. Kevin Yackle, MD, PhD, Sandler Faculty Fellow, Senior Author of the Study, published online January 7 Neuron.. “When I switched it on, I found a neuron that gave this unconscious ability.”
It is widely understood that many animals, including humans, innately control respiration. You don’t have to use your brain to do that. Yackle and his team suspected that the same controls existed in their innate vocalizations.
To confirm the existence of this brain circuit, Yackle and his team studied the sound of a baby mouse when it leaves its mother. The baby’s cry had a recognizable pattern associated with certain muscle movements. Next, researchers determined which cells in the brainstem were responsible for this rhythm. This turned out to be a previously unknown circuit that appears to regulate breathing and regulate the muscles needed to produce speech.
By identifying this system, scientists can ask new questions about how we speak and why some people are having a hard time doing it.
A new perspective on voice pathology
“When we are learning to speak, we may be learning to bypass this system or control it directly,” Yackle said. “Modifying the wiring of this pattern generation system can cause speech problems.”
Your child may be listening to or learning a language, but if the system in which he or she can speak is different in some way, he or she may not be able to adjust his or her breathing or movement to produce sound.
Yuckle and his team are intrigued by research that suggests that early in life, children with autism essentially produce a different kind of sound than other children. Some children with autism may not be able to speak or may have difficulty creating and understanding the tone and rhythm of their voice.
According to Yackle, such speech disorders are often considered incapable of learning how to speak. He flips that view in his head and asks if the problem of speech is not about learning, but about the brain circuits that control it.
“Children may be listening to or learning a language, but if the systems they can speak are different in some way, they may not be able to adjust their breathing and movement to make sounds,” he said. Told. “Knowing how the system is different can change the way we talk to some people.”
This study was partially supported by NIH grants F30AI147364, T32GM007618, T32AI007334, R01AR077553, and R01AR071944.
The additional authors are: Xin Paul Wei and Matthew Collie at the University of California, San Francisco, Bowen Dempsey and Gilles Fortin at PSL Research University in Paris
The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) is dedicated to health sciences and promotes health around the world through advanced biomedical research, graduate-level education of life sciences and medical professionals, and excellence in patient care. I am devoted to that. UCSF Health, Acts as the major academic medical center of UCSF. First-class specialty hospital And other clinical programs that belong to the entire Bay Area.
