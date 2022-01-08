Minnesota’s COVID-19 positive rate reaches a record 15.6%

Minnesota reports a record positive rate of 15.6% on the COVID-19 test conducted for seven days through December 30.

Earlier records of positive rates, an important indicator of virus epidemic, occurred early in the pandemic on April 29, 2020. At this time, the tests were limited and mostly targeted at the meat packaging factories where they occurred.

Several factors may have inflated the latest figures, such as a decrease in COVID-19 testing during the holiday week. More and more people are turning to rapid antigen testing at home before traveling or visiting relatives, and their results have not been reported to the state. Therefore, the remaining reportable forms of COVID-19 testing are more likely to identify positives.

Still, health officials said the latest data reflect the rapidly increasing victims of the rapidly prevailing Omicron mutants and at least the violent wave of pandemic activity next month. The state on Friday reported an additional 33 COVID-19 deaths and 7,833 coronavirus infections, increasing the pandemic total to 10,766 deaths and 1,064,065 infections.

“It will be difficult for about three weeks,” Governor Tim Walz said on Thursday when he visited the new free state test center in Anoka. 20 or more Now available State-wide — Some people test only those who have plans, while others bring them in.

The trend of COVID-19 hospitalization has diversified over the past week, with fewer severe cases in the intensive care unit and more COVID-19 hospitalization on the general medical surgery floor. At a hospital in Minnesota, there were 1,467 COVID-19 inpatients on Thursday, of which 269 were COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit.

Hospitals are still under pressure, and the Minnesota Hospital Association on Friday urged people not to go to the emergency room for COVID-19 testing.

“We have run out of words to explain what we are experiencing,” the statement said. “The crisis isn’t even approaching. The hospital is literally full.”

Health officials have urged more people to seek COVID-19 vaccination and booster immunization. Although they do not completely prevent infection, they significantly reduce the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death. Earlier this week, Allina Health reported that 263 of its 374 COVID-19 hospitalizations were associated with unvaccinated patients. Of the 59 fitted to the ventilator, 53 were unvaccinated.

On Thursday, a state hospital reported combining COVID and non-COVID cases to fill all but 20 of the 1,012 adult ICU beds available in Minnesota. State health commissioner Jan Malcolm is concerned that Omicron waves may occupy the capacity of the rest of the hospital, but said he would follow the pattern of rapid peaks and declines in other countries such as South Africa. He said he was expecting it.

“Frankly, I don’t know how all of this will work in Minnesota in the coming weeks …. I’m worried about what’s happening around the United States, I’m watching closely, and it’s possible. Make sure you track a pattern of. Please help us predict that the likely shape of the curve may be here, “she said.

However, Dr. Gregory Poland, head of the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Vaccine Research Group, said a rapid peak in the United States was unpredictable. The environment was very different when Omicron launched its vaccination efforts in South Africa in November.

“Many South Africans were infected and had existing immunity. This is an epidemiological situation very different from here in the United States,” Poland said. “So it’s really very difficult to know what will happen.”

In a new COVID-19 case in Minnesota this week, state infectious disease director Chris Elesmann was infected with the disease along with his father and husband.

“We were all vaccinated and encouraged. Thankfully, the vaccine allowed us to rest at home and manage our illness,” she said.

Eresman said she was most likely infected when her father visited her for about 15 minutes on New Year’s Eve. He later tested positive for COVID-19 and then revealed that he had symptoms that he thought he had a cold before his visit.

“I can’t guess what I have. If I have any symptoms … I need to quarantine,” she said. “Omicron is spreading rapidly, but unfortunately my family is a bad example of how fast it moves.”

Staff writer Glenn Howatt contributed to this report.