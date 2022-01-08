Increasing cases of COVID-19 at VCU’s Richmond Children’s Hospital





Richmond, Virginia (WWBT)-As the number of cases involving Omicron variants continues to increase across the country, the number of virus-positive patients in Richmond hospitals is also beginning to increase. Dr. Tiffany Kimbro, a general pediatrician at Richmond Children’s Hospital, reports an increase in their positive rates. “I see 50% of my children taking part in the test because they have cold-like symptoms and are positive for COVID-19,” she said. “Our positive rate goes through the roof.” At this time, Dr. Kimbro said 10 patients under the age of 18 were admitted to Richmond’s Children’s Hospital with COVID-19. Two of those patients are in the ICU. “When our rate was really low, at some point we went to zero,” said Dr. Kimbro. “The hospitalization rate hasn’t risen, but based solely on that number, so many children have arrived at COVID-19.” Dr. Kimbro said he also sees children in need of ICU care for either COVID-related pneumonia or MIS-C. “The majority of these children are not vaccinated, whether they are eligible for vaccination by age or under the age of 5 and not. I understand.” Nationally, tThe CDC reports an increase in hospitalizations for children under 5 years of age due to COVID-19 as cases of the Omicron variant continue to spread. According to the CDC, hospitalization rates for these youngest children have skyrocketed from 2.5 in 100,000 to more than 4 in 100,000. Julian Walker, vice president of communications at Virginia Hospital and the Healthcare Association, said COVID pediatric admissions accounted for as a percentage of total COVID admissions. According to the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID dashboard, 564 children under the age of 10 have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Virginia since the pandemic began. There have been a total of 44,056 hospitalizations in all health districts of the state since the outbreak of the pandemic. At a record peak, reaching a record of more than 3,300 people in the hospital on Friday. This is because Omicron variants continue to spread nationwide. The variant presents a croup-like cough in children under the age of two. “It’s a high-pitched bark cough,” said Dr. Kimbro. “It literally sounds like a seal.” According to Dr. Kimbro, coughing can lead to respiratory distress. “If you notice that your child is breathing fast or working hard, the ribs appear to be inhaled and the nostrils are burning,” Dr. Kimbro said. “It all shows that children are struggling. We need them to get a higher level of care.” Dr. Kimbro strongly encourages children over the age of 5 to take COVID-19 shots as long as they protect their children from COVID-19, and advises on the possibility of mask upgrades for children. “The best mask is what your child leaves alone, so take it first,” she said. “But if your kid is old enough to keep KN-95, it’s certainly time to upgrade your kid’s mask from a cloth mask.” Copyright 2022WWBT. all rights reserved. Please send to 12 from here. Want the NBC12 Top Story in your Inbox every morning? Subscribe here.

