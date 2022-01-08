The number of pediatric COVID-19 cases is increasing rapidly in hospitals





As the country experiences a surge, Omicron variants are infecting children COVID Case. Tampa Bay doctors have seen a surge in the number of children coming to the hospital with COVID-19, including children under the age of five who are not vaccinated. “There were 38 COVID-positive children last week, and 246 this week, which means more than six-fold more positive children,” said Dr. Juan Dumois, a doctor of pediatric infectious diseases at Johns Hopkins. All children’s hospitals in St. Petersburg. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Friday that children under the age of 4 were positive and were hospitalized about twice as often as they were a month ago and three times as often as they were in 2021. Children under the age of 5 have not yet obtained the COVID vaccine. Dr. Dumore said scientists are trying to come up with the right dose for the youngest. “Initially, a recent report suggested a slight setback in that the vaccine did not work as well as expected at the doses used in children under 5 years of age. We need to continue to study it. Find the most effective vaccine in this age group with few side effects, especially the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, “Dumois said. Vaccine trials in children under the age of 4 are generally promising, according to doctors. “They are very responsive to the vaccine, very immunogenic, and appear to be very responsive to the vaccine,” said Dr. Claudia Espinosa, an associate professor at the USF. That’s exactly what we want. ” Health and pediatric infectious diseases, the attending physician of Tampa General Hospital. However, neither the FDA nor the CDC have yet considered applying for emergency use. Espinosa believes the process will begin this spring and expects a vaccine for the youngest children by the middle of the year. Until those children were shot, doctors said recent trends emphasized an important point. “I think it’s a good way to protect our children. All children just vaccinate adults and all children. That is, vaccines are available for that age group, and their immunity. Can be enhanced, “says Espinosa. Dumore said the hospital is preparing to see more patients because it believes Tampa Bay has not yet crossed the peak of Omicron. There are no COVID shots from the youngest children yet, so doctors said it was important for them to catch up with other vaccines.

