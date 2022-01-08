Omicron is changing the way COVID patients are treated at some Baton Rouge hospitals | News

Despite the welcome news that the Omicron variant of coronavirus is being sent to hospitals during the fifth surge in Louisiana, the state’s medical system is drug deficient, overwhelming emergency department. Faces well-known frustrations, such as record illness rates for employees.

At the same time, highly infectious but less toxic variants change the way hospitals cohort patients and are hospitalized for the number of so-called “accidental” COVID cases, that is, something else that tests positive for COVID. We are increasing the number of people who do.

In Baton Rouge, hospitals take different approaches to where to treat COVID patients.

The Franciscan Hour Lady Health System missionaries who run the Hour Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge no longer use the COVID ward and instead place coronavirus patients in the single room of the hospital ward most suitable for their condition. ..

“If the patient also has a neurological disorder and the neurological unit has the most appropriate care team for the COVID patient, we want the patient to be cared for by a team with expertise,” said Dr. Catherine O. .. Neil, Lake’s Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Specialist.

During the summer before the Delta Serge, the lake left the COVID ward. The ward has returned because the hospital was flooded with sick patients, O’Neill said, but the ward will not be used again due to the current wave.

The practice of isolating COVID patients from the rest of the hospital population began with the beginning of a pandemic in which selective treatment was discontinued to keep the hospital empty, with little understanding of how the virus spreads.

It was decided to leave the COVID ward in the name of better patient care as doctors began to better understand the viral infection and realized that it could cause many medical problems as well as respiratory problems. It was done, O’Neill said.

“We don’t see much spread in the hospital,” O’Neill said. “If you wear PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), keep the patient in one room and are highly vaccinated among those who care for them, we will do harm. No. I was afraid at first. ”

Meanwhile, General Baton Rouge keeps COVID-positive patients on a separate floor from the rest of the hospital, spokeswoman Katie Johnston said.

Dr. Joe Canter, the state’s chief health officer, categorizes most COVID patients into three categories. A person who happens to be positive on the test because he came in accidentally for another reason, such as a car accident. And those who are more difficult to put in either bucket.



“Most hospitals will tell you that nearly 30%, and perhaps 35%, are really accidental,” Kanter said. “There is also this midpoint for patients who are difficult to classify.”

Midpoints include, for example, patients with severe lung problems whose COVID diagnosis is likely to exacerbate their condition.

Dr. Robert Hart, Chief Medical Officer at Ochsner Health, said that in some hospitals, asymptomatic or mild cases may be grouped with non-COVID patients. This is a change from the previous practice of placing COVID patients in their units.

This is partly due to a shortage of staff, and Oxner currently has 1,400 workers for COVID. It is also partly due to changes in the way hospitals learn to coexist with the virus. Illness or death, Hart said.

“Going back and tracing the history of viruses, it’s an advance that many viruses make. Viruses are more contagious and less deadly,” says Hart. “This is another step in that progress.”