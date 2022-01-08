Doctors in Kansas City continue to be concerned as the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to grow among children.





Kansas City, Missouri — The doctor’s message remains clear throughout the Kansas City Metro. The COVID-19 vaccine can save lives and reduce hospitalization. Numbers about doctors at the Children’s Mercy Hospital. 30 children were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, 35 children were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, 25 children were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, almost 1 / in ICU. It was 4. CDC cites obesity as the cause of hospitalization of children with COVID-19

“I don’t think it will stay low as the kids return to school,” said Jennifer Watts, Chief Emergency Management Medical Officer. Watt is relieved that the school has decided to cover it up. But towards the busy season, she is worried about how many of her staff can’t work for COVID-19. They have 427 illnesses. A few weeks ago, they were well below 100. Watt said he had to be creative in the shift to ensure that his abilities took care of the most sick children and remained open to trauma. What is “Furrona”?Health experts in the Kansas City area explain

“In such a surge, it’s always a concern,” Watts said. “We do whatever it takes to stay open. That is our number one priority.” Mortality from COVID-19 in children is not as high as in adults, but Dr. Angela Meyers said that serious illnesses in children due to COVID-19 are still being seen. She is worried about a condition called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome. “And those kids can really get sick,” Myers said. “I saw an MSIC child infected with COVID in November at the ICU on Christmas.” The Kansas City Health Department, Missouri, released new figures on Friday. In Kansas City, children under the age of 18 tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2021, rather than the total from January to July. From December 19th to January 2021. In 1, 2022, the rate of COVID-19 infection in children under the age of 5 was faster than any other age, increasing by 354%. What is being done to address the lack of COVID testing?White House Task Force explains

“It’s important to protect everyone, as they can spread to moms and dads, grandmas and uncles, great aunts and uncles, etc.,” Myers said. Myers said that means getting everyone who can, Vaccination and boost immunity.. She said almost all children admitted to the hospital from COVID-19 were not vaccinated. “Like adults, like Children’s Mercy, people in hospitals across the country are not vaccinated,” Myers said. “Repeat, vaccines help prevent hospitalization, death, MISC, and maintain children’s health and school life.” If you are the only one Looking for COVID-19 test, The doctor asks you not to come to the emergency department. Book online instead. FOX4 Newsletter: Get updates for news sent to your inbox





