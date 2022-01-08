This is why the state is changing the way COVID hospitalization data is reported.

It’s been a long time since I had a shift. From the early days of the pandemic, state epidemiologist Dr. Emmett Brown said that officials across the country have been talking about who has a serious illness to COVID-19 and how it affects the health system. We have been working on the best way to collect information.

“Understanding the true burden of illness is absolutely important,” Brown said. “And one of the reasons it’s so important at this point is because of Omicron.”

Data from South Africa and the United Kingdom suggest that Omicron is less likely to cause serious illness, Brown said.

But she said, “I need to be able to measure it.”

The hospital is having a hard time. The state reported Thursday that 2,524 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized. This is above the peak of the deadly 2,428 population surge last winter on January 4, 2021.

At the same time, an unprecedented number of hospital workers Get sick For COVID-19..

Currently, most hospitals have a protocol that requires all hospitalized patients to be tested, regardless of why they came to the hospital. State hospitalizations include those who test positive.

According to Brown, the state believes that the proportion of people with “accidental” COVIDs is increasing, while the proportion of people hospitalized with severe COVIDs is decreasing.

“This will allow us to monitor it more effectively and in a timely manner,” she said.

The criterion that the state uses to determine if a patient was hospitalized for COVID-19 is whether the patient was given the steroid dexamethasone.Dexamethasone is the current standard of care According to Brown, the disease is given to at least 90 percent of patients with serious illnesses.

This information can be easily retrieved from patient records and includes ways to work consistently with the hospital system throughout the state, she said.

The Massachusetts decision was partially informed by a survey by the US Department of Veterans Affairs and the Tufts Medical Center. The study looked at which indicators could be used to define severe COVID-19 infections and also found the proportion of patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19. It was decreasing as vaccination became more widespread.

The researchers analyzed all 67,025 VA patients nationwide who were hospitalized and tested positive for COVID-19.

It defined hospitalization for COVID-19 disease by whether the oxygen level in the patient’s blood was below normal (<94%) or whether oxygen was supplied. The researchers also tracked the number of patients receiving dexamethasone. This was found to correlate with the same trend as the oxygen index.

Dr. Shira Doron, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center, who co-authored the paper, said researchers shared both methods with state authorities and used dexamethasone as the definition of hospitalization by COVID-19. He said he decided to do it.

“”Neither of these definitions is absolutely certain in identifying actual hospitalizations for COVID-19, as administration of both oxygen and dexamethasone may be associated with reasons other than COVID-19. “But as we have observed, it is expected that these will need to be closely tracked to each other as to how they move up and down.”

Fillmore shared the direct experience that positive tests alone may not be a good indicator of hospitalization with COVID-19. Early in the pandemic, his wife gave birth in the hospital and was positive despite recovering from COVID 19 months ago.

“So we were treated as COVID patients and had this terrible experience away from their newborns.” For days, Fillmore said.

Investigations by Tufts University and the Department of Veterans Affairs, Shortly after being published in the journal Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology, patients admitted for COVID during the period prior to their availability of the vaccine (January 1, 2020 to January 23, 2021). The percentage was shown. 19 was 64 percent.

That number dropped to 56 percent between January 24, 2021 (when the first patient in the study was fully vaccinated) and November 22, 2021.

(Another finding emphasized the importance of vaccination: when classified by vaccination status, 58% of unvaccinated COVID-positive patients were of the virus compared to 52% of vaccinated patients. I was hospitalized for this.)

Dr. Westin Branch Eliman, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School, who co-authored the paper, said preliminary data suggest. The booster effect can have an even greater impact. These numbers use dexamethasone rather than oxygen-related indicators to define moderate to severe illness.

According to Branch-Elliman, 25% of boost VA patients who tested positive were hospitalized for COVID-19 between September 26, 2021 and January 2, 2022. For fully vaccinated patients without boosters, that number was 36%. It was 61% for unvaccinated people.

“That’s good news because it means the vaccine is working,” said Brunch Eliman.

Refereed papers by Jennifer La, Chunlei Zheng, Dr. NhanDo, Dr. Written by PaulMonach, Fillmore, Doron and Branch-Elliman.

The study includes some limitations, as Veterans Affairs patients may not reflect all types of inpatients. The median age of all inpatients was 70.9 years, 62% were Caucasian and 94% were male.

However, Delon said he found a similar number in an analysis of patients at Tufts University.

Of the 56 patients admitted with COVID-19 on Wednesday, 30 were listed as primary diagnosis and 26 were listed secondary, Delon said.

“We need to know how much this current or future wave is actually affecting capacity,” she said.

Delon said the government will consider how hospitalization rates can be affected when considering measures and restrictions for implementing COVID-19. If you don’t have enough data “You are having that conversation in the dark,” she said.

“What we can do, both policy-wise and restrictive, does not affect people who are hospitalized for other reasons,” Delon said.

