How dangerous is bird flu: H5N1 virus, why can some people catch it and spread it?

There have been reports of bird flu outbreaks across the UK in recent weeks.

On Thursday, British authorities said A person living in southwestern England was infected with the virusAlso known as bird flu or bird flu.

According to experts, there is no evidence of future expansion and all close contact with humans is monitored.

In the United Kingdom, a large number of outbreaks have recently been seen in birds with the H5N1 strain of avian influenza. People confirmed with influenza have caught H5, but it is not yet clear if it is the same H5N1 strain. This is the first human case of this strain in the United Kingdom.

Here’s everything you need to know about bird flu, the H5N1 virus, why some people catch it, and how it spreads.

read more: How long you need to be self-quarantined with Covid in different countries around the world

How dangerous is bird flu?

Bird flu or bird flu is a type of flu that spreads to birds and can reportly affect pigs as well. It is extremely rare to affect humans, and human-to-human transmission is also very rare.

Poultry herds are said to be particularly vulnerable to the virus, as infections usually occur only after very close contact with infected birds and animals.

There are various strains of bird flu. According to the NHS, most of them do not infect humans, but in recent years there are four strains that have caused concern: H5N1, H7N9, H5N6, H5N8.

In recent years, the H5N1 outbreak has been the source of the greatest concern. In November 2021, poultry in the area were identified with H5N1 and suspected, and safety measures were implemented in parts of North Yorkshire.

On January 6, the British government confirmed the first human case of this strain. Alan Gosling, 79, from Buckfastleigh, Devon, is reported to have fallen into some tension after adopting a herd of muscovy ducks.







(Image: SWNS)



In an interview with BBCProfessor Isabel Oliver, Chief Scientific Officer of the UK Department of Health and Safety, said: We have a robust system in place to detect these early and take action.

“Currently, there is no evidence that this strain detected in the United Kingdom could spread from person to person, but we know that the virus is constantly evolving and we continue to monitor the situation closely.

“We have tracked all the contacts for this individual, but have not seen any further spread.”

What do you know about the H5N1 so far?

H5N1 was first detected in Chinese geese in 1996. H5N1 was first detected in humans during the 1997 outbreak of poultry in Hong Kong. Since then, it has been detected in poultry and wild birds in more than 50 countries, including countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Recently, there have been many outbreaks of H5N1 virus in birds in the United Kingdom. In fact, the UK was hit by a record outbreak of bird flu, killing 500,000 captive birds during the fall season of 2021.

According to British veterinarian Christine Middlemiss, about 500,000 birds have been killed so far, and there are 40 infectious facilities in the UK.







(Image: Open Cage / SWNS)



Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 have been identified at facilities near Chirk in Wrexham, Gaerwen on Anglesey, and Crickhowell in Powys.

The bird flu prevention zone was declared throughout the UK on 3 November and expanded on 29 November, in all captivity amid concerns that wild birds migrating from mainland Europe during the winter carry the disease. Added the requirement that birds need to be kept indoors.

For more information on Welsh bird flu protected areas, monitored areas and restricted areas click here..

Why do some people catch it?

It comes into close contact with infected birds (dead or alive) by touching infected birds, touching feces and bedding, killing them, and preparing infected poultry for cooking. It may spread by. Even in areas with bird flu, eating fully cooked poultry and eggs does not cause bird flu.

However, markets where live birds are sold can also cause bird flu. The NHS recommends avoiding visits to these markets when traveling to countries with bird flu. For more information on this, click here.

World Health Organization experts say the virus is likely to be carried through migratory birds. The British government has also stated that it can spread from bird to bird through direct contact or “contaminated fluids and feces.” Also, because “bird flu is not an aerial virus,” it can contaminate feed, water, dirty cars, clothing, and footwear.

At this time, there is no bird flu vaccine and seasonal influenza vaccination does not prevent bird flu.

Why are people worried if it mainly affects birds?

According to World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, 863 confirmed cases of the H5N1 virus were found in humans between 2003 and 2021. Of these cases, 456 died.

So far, most human deaths have occurred in Asian countries, especially in communities where people live near poultry.

WHO is afraid that infection is rare, but if it does, it is more likely that the virus will be transmitted from one person to another, leading to an influenza pandemic.







(Image: PA)



To prevent bird flu, the NHS recommends that you do the following when visiting a foreign country where you have an outbreak:

Wash your hands frequently with warm water and soap, especially before and after handling food, especially raw poultry.

Use different utensils for cooked and raw meat

Make sure the meat is cooked until it gets hot and humid

Avoid contact with live birds and poultry

Keep away from bird droppings, sick and dead birds

Do not go to live animal markets or poultry farms

Do not bring live birds or poultry back to the UK, including feathers

Do not cook poorly or eat raw chicken or ducks

Do not eat raw eggs

To get the latest information WalesOnline Click on the newsletter sent directly by email for free here..