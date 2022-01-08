Omicron has completely changed the pandemic — it’s time for us to change the way we respond.

This is an excerpt from a second opinion. This is a weekly compilation of health and medical science news. Subscribers every Saturday morning.If you haven’t subscribed yet, you can click to subscribe here..

Omicron has completely changed what we thought we knew about COVID-19. Given that COVID-19 develops rapidly in the body, manifests itself and infects others, the tools that must be tried to contain it are no longer effective.

Highly contagious variants are spreading completely at a rate never seen before. Overwhelming our testing ability Infects more Canadians than at any other time in the pandemic Hospitalization reaches record height ..

Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research Policy, said:

“It was a more garden hose as bad as the Delta. This is a fire hose in terms of transmission.”

Omicron has radically changed the virus at almost every level, from the rate at which the virus spreads to the time it takes to infect and the severity of the symptoms it causes.

“Thanks to God for being where we are,” British Columbia Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a telephone interview. “If this was the first virus to invade people, especially the elderly, before vaccination, it would have been plague.”

Henry said that one of Omicron’s biggest challenges was the very short incubation period. In other words, if it took 5-7 days for symptoms to appear in the previous variant, it now takes 2-3 days to get sick.

“Therefore, it’s a rapid, less serious outbreak, but even if that number of people get infected, it will put a strain on the healthcare system,” she said.

“You can’t stop Omicron, not stop it … but what we can do is slow it down, keep it away from the most endangered people, and try to reduce its impact on the hospital. . ”

Do strict public health measures work for Omicron?

Canada responds to the catastrophic surge caused by Omicron curfew To Closed bars, restaurants and gyms ,Furthermore Delay return to school ..

However, Osterholm, who is also a member of US President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Advisory Board, said: Journal JAMA’s perspective This week, he argued that it was impossible to eliminate Omicron and said that the public health response to Omicron needed to be completely reconsidered.

“We’re not going to contain it. The word shouldn’t be used,” he said. “But we can certainly do a lot to slow it down.”

Omicron has “returned the epidemic to flattening,” said Bill Hanage, an epidemiologist at Harvard TH Chan Public Health School.

“Most people think the previous measures will delay Omicron, but they won’t stop it. It’s still worth doing because it can boost more vulnerable people,” he said.

“three May There are some particularly effective interventions, such as closing large gatherings and restaurants during certain periods when the hospital is most tense. ”

However, Dr. Ameshua Dalha, an infectious disease doctor and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Health and Security Center in Baltimore, wonders if strict public health measures have about the same level of impact on Omicron.

“They didn’t make sense at the beginning of the pandemic, and they didn’t make sense in the second half of the pandemic, because of all the negative chain effects they have and the fact that they are very dull. “He said. Said.

“If the virus does not treat the same, I don’t know how to treat vaccinated and non-vaccinated in the same way with these types of policies.”

COVID-19 is becoming a less serious respiratory virus for vaccinated people, but remains a major threat to unvaccinated people who remain at much higher risk of serious illness. There is, Mr Adalja said.

Steven Hoffman, director of the Global Strategy Lab and professor of global health law at York University in Toronto, said hospital impacts would be devastating in the coming weeks if public health measures couldn’t slow the spread of Omicron. I think it could be something like that.

“What I’m really worried about is what happens if someone gets hit by a car during January when all ICUs are full of COVID-19 patients,” he said.

“If ICU runs out of beds, doctors and other medical professionals will have to start deciding who gets the bed and who doesn’t. The whole system will stop working.”

On January 7, 2022, people are lining up at the International Center’s Mass Vaccination Clinic in Mississauga, Ontario, which prioritizes teachers and school staff. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

Osterholm believes that while more people will be infected with Omicron in the coming weeks, strict public health measures and increased immunization will affect their ability to spread and lead to hospitalization.

“Not only can it help reduce the immediate burden on the health system, but it can also allow more people to be vaccinated, especially with that third dose,” he said.

“It is becoming very clear that it can have a significant impact on the severity of Omicron’s disease. You can be vaccinated for a third time and at least 10-14 days before encountering the virus. It’s really possible that more people will take it. It’s very important. “

According to Osterholm, the reason for the resurgence of strict public health measures around the world is that trying to spread a huge number of Omicron cases at once is important to avoid overwhelming the healthcare system. Because it is a step.

“Whether 1,000 people are infected and come to the hospital today or 1,000 people are infected and come to the hospital in the next 10 to 15 weeks can make a big difference to the world,” he said.

Does Omicron Prolong the Pandemic?

So if Omicron can’t be eliminated and is already spreading like a wildfire and threatening to overwhelm our healthcare system, what does that mean at the end of the pandemic? And how will it evolve in the next weeks and months?

“In North America, we probably still have two to four weeks of major activity, and then I think it will start to decline significantly,” Osterholm said. “But the next few weeks should be very difficult.”

Raywat Deonandan, a global health epidemiologist and associate professor at the University of Ottawa, predicts that COVID-19 levels will continue to increase dramatically before they peak in the coming weeks.

“There is a sharp rise followed by a sharp decline. It was seen in South Africa, so this will be a high peak, but will be mercilessly shortwave,” he said.

“Does that mean we shouldn’t do anything? No, of course, it’s not. Of course, all we have to do is a.) maintain the health system, b.) vaccines. This is to give them time to get vaccinated, not vaccinated. “

Dr. Bonnie Henry will hold a COVID-19 briefing in Vancouver on January 4, 2022. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

Henry, like other respiratory viruses, believes that the worst of the pandemic will end in the coming months while COVID-19 is on the path to endemic disease.

“A few weeks ago, when I learned that people were really discouraged, I said this — I was really discouraged, I went home and cried for an hour — but we’re not. We can’t waste our energy in the hope that we know what it is and what we should do, “she said.

“We really believe that we are in a much better environment and have gone through a critical pandemic stage,” OK, how will we coexist with this virus in the future? ” The phase will probably come in spring or summer. “