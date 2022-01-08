45% of adults in Ottawa receive booster shots as the third dose of COVID-19 continues to roll out





The city of Ottawa is one of the highest percentages of booster doses given in Ontario. This is because the rush continues to incorporate a third dose into its weapons as the Ottawa variant spreads. As of Friday, 378,574 residents of Ottawa over the age of 18 had received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 45.4 percent of eligible residents receiving boosters. Dr. Vera Etches, a medical officer in Ottawa, received a third dose on Friday. A big thank you to all the staff at St. Patrick’s Junior High School Vaccination Clinic for making a smooth booking of the booster effect. Merci Beaucoup! ♥ ️ It is advisable to get the booster dose as soon as you qualify. https://t.co/nJ56LjU8B8 pic.twitter.com/uN7Zjjg84m — Dr. Vera Etches (@VeraEtches) January 7, 2022 According to data from Public Health Ontario, Ottawa has the third highest percentage of third doses given in Ontario. The public health departments of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington report that 56% of residents over the age of 18 received a third dose. A total of 46.5% of eligible adults in the Timiskaming Health Unit region receive a third dose. Leeds, Renfrew, and Lanark Health Units reported that 44.6% of adults over the age of 18 received three doses, and Eastern Ontario Health Units reported that 34% of eligible adults received a third dose. , 33.7% of eligible adults in Renfrew have boosted immunity in the county. As of 20 December, all Ontario residents over the age of 18 are eligible for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine 84 days after the second dose. Ottawa Public Health prioritizes specific groups receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The priority groups are: Individuals over 60

Education and childcare workers

Employees, volunteers, and caregivers of residents of nursing homes and retirement homes

Pregnant individual Priority group residents can use the new online COVID-19 Vaccine Drop-in Pre-registration Tool Access drop-in bookings at clinics near Ottawa. Children 5 to 11 years old Public health in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington has the highest initial doses for children aged 5 to 11 years in Ontario, with 64% receiving a single dose. Ottawa is the second largest in Ontario, with 63% of children aged 5 to 11 receiving the first dose. You are the Ontario Government COVID-19 Vaccination PortalBy calling the State Vaccine Contact Center at 1-833-943-3900, and Select a pharmacy And primary care settings. Ottawa COVID-19 Vaccine Quick Statistics At least one dose (5+) of Ottawa Residents: 896,747

Double dose (5+) Ottawa Residents: 826,007

Ottawa resident with 3 doses (18 years and older): 378,574

Percentage of population 5 years and older with at least one dose: 90%

Percentage of population 5 years and older with two doses: 83% (Ottawa Public Health Data as of January 7) Number of Ottawa residents with 3 doses 5-11: 0

12-17: 680

18-29: 43,641

30-39: 45,237

40-49: 50,980

50-59: 72,279

60-69: 75,023

70-79: 57,797

80 years and over: 33,617 (According to Ottawa public health data, 50% of Ottawa adults over the age of 18 who received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine received the third dose)

