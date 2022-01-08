When is the best time to be tested for COVID-19 after exposure?

article

Cases of COVID-19 are proliferating nationwide for Omicron variants, and testing is one of the key tools used to slow the spread of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a list of guidelines that explain the best time to be tested after being infected with COVID.

Exposure, according to the CDC Contact with a person infected with COVID-19 In a way that increases your chances of getting a virus.

Exposure to COVID-19 can occur in three ways:

1) Inhale respiratory droplets and aerosol particles.

2) Respiratory droplets and particles exposed to the mucous membranes of the mouth, nose, or eyes by direct droplets and sprays.

3) Touch the mucous membrane with dirty hands, either directly with “breathing fluid containing the virus” or indirectly by touching the surface to which the virus has adhered.

Thick contact Infecting people infected with COVID-19 is another way the virus can be transmitted. According to the CDC, close contact is 6 feet away from individuals infected with COVID Over 15 minutes over 24 hours. Infected individuals can spread COVID two days before symptoms appear.

The best time to get a COVID test

The person who entered Thick contact If you are with someone with a COVID, you will be prompted to be tested at least 5 days after your last contact with the person infected with the virus. The date of the last close contact is considered zero day.

CDC is recommended Fully vaccinated people will be tested for the virus for 5-7 days After close contact with a person who has been identified as suspected of COVID-19.

According to the CDC COVID-19 was positive and recovered within the last 3 months You do not need to be tested unless you have new symptoms.

Individuals who develop the symptoms of the virus I take a test Immediately, you need to quarantine until you receive the test results. According to the CDC, if the test is positive, it is important to follow. isolation Guidelines.

If individuals test negative for COVID, the CDC says they are allowed to leave the house, Fit mask When you are around other people at home or in public until 10 days after your last close contact with a person with COVID.

The CDC recommends people who test positive for virus isolates for at least 5 days from the date of the positive test.If you develop COVID19 Symptoms, It should be quarantined for at least 5 days from the day the symptoms begin.

Types of tests available to detect COVID

COVID test You can be notified of an infection during a test known as a virus test. These tests are used to search for virus infections. According to the CDC, virus testing uses samples taken from the nose and mouth.

Two commonly used virus tests Rapid test When Laboratory test

According to the CDC, rapid testing can be done in minutes and may include antigens, substances that are present outside the body to elicit an immune response, and the nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT), a type of viral diagnostic test for COVID-19. I can do it.

A clinical test, commonly known as a PCR test, can take several days to complete. A self-test is a rapid COVID test performed at home or where you can record rapid test results.

The antibody test detects if you have been infected with COVID-19 in the past. The CDC states that your body produces antibodies after being infected with COVID or when vaccinated. This is called an antibody test.

Antibody test Detects antibodies against COVID-19 in the blood. According to the CDC, antibodies are proteins produced by the immune system to fight infections and prevent illness.

