Learn to live with COVID: why some experts say it’s time to “manage” the virus

The ultra-fast spread of Omicron variants has encouraged some of the country’s top public health authorities to rethink their approach to COVID-19 — and Canadians living with the virus. I admit that I should get used to it.

One of them is Dr. Robert Strang, the chief health doctor in Nova Scotia.

“At some point, we would have to go away and say we need to accept that the virus that causes COVID is with us,” Strang said in an interview broadcast on Saturday at the CBC. House.

Strang said the goal should be to “manage” “COVID-19” based on high levels of immunity from both vaccination and infection … [so] It is no longer necessary to take these broad limits, but to have this great focus on trying to identify as many cases as possible. “

This is a major departure from the approach adopted by most governments since the advent of COVID-19 in Canada nearly two years ago.

Proven vaccine efficacy is one of the reasons we are having this conversation right now. However, Strang also said that everyone needs to be aware that Omicron is so popular that it may be unavoidable.

“Whatever our age, if we’re out and in our community, we’re likely to be exposed and get a COVID. We have to accept that reality. There is, “he said.

“can not stop”

It’s not just Strang. His counterpart in Newfoundland and Labrador, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, shared the same view at a press conference earlier this week.

“The reality of this virus is that it is so infectious that most people are infected,” she said. “But our healthcare system can’t withstand the pressure of everyone who gets it at the same time.”

Therefore, it seems that the focus is on managing spreads rather than containing them.

The Premier of Ontario attended a press conference in Toronto and announced on Monday 3, 2022 further restrictions to counter the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. (Chris Young / Canadian Press)

This week, Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford reintroduced health restrictions, brought classes back online for two weeks, and suspended non-urgent surgery. He said the measures were aimed at making Omicron as slow as possible.

“I say it slows down because I can’t stop it,” he said. “Looking at other countries and states, it is too contagious to stop completely.”

The idea of ​​herd immunity was highlighted by politicians in the past, but was abandoned as an option due to increased cases, hospitalizations, and deaths worldwide.

Dr. Robert Strang, a Nova Scotia medical officer, talks about what it means to “live with COVID,” and political scientists Catherine Fierbeck and John Church talk about the political leadership of the pandemic at this point. I’m discussing. 17:52

“Herd immunity”

Strang doesn’t like the term group immunity. However, he could allow people to continue their lives with the advent of Omicron, a high level of infection that he calls “herd immunity” (an infection combined with widespread vaccination). He said it was clear.

“But whether it’s a vaccine combination or an infectious disease, as you know, at some point we need to live a much more normal life and live with COVID. Must be able to say, “he said. House, “And try to find a more balanced approach between limiting the effects of COVID and focusing on the serious aspects of the disease: the most vulnerable people, but all of today. there is no limit.”

The queue will be formed on Friday, December 24, 2021 outside the COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic in Mississauga, Ontario. (Chris Young / Canadian Press)

Canada already has one of the highest immunization rates in the world. Nearly 85% of Canadians receive one dose and nearly 78% receive two doses. As of Friday, a quarter of the eligible population is boosted.

However, the government continues to impose restrictions. Quebec brought back a curfew. With delayed return to school in many states, politicians remind Canadians almost every day to limit social contact and continue to follow other guidelines such as social distance and masking.

Limitations of “top-down” pandemic policy

And it all comes with the promise that a better day will come.

But as Canadians become more and more tired of pandemics and these repeats, repeat limits, many are asking if that approach is working.

Catherine Fierbeck chairs the Department of Political Science at Dalhousie University. She writes extensively about healthcare policy. She said the government needs to evolve the way it tackles pandemics.

“I think people quickly get bored with top-down governance, especially when the political and scientific situation is complex, subtle, constantly fluid, and when decisions are made, both winners and losers. It was when it became clear that we would be connected, “she said.During panel discussion House..

“That means that we need the exact opposite of what was working before … all we need is [an approach] This is more about the evidence used to make decisions, such as limiting the data in use, recognizing the trade-offs between potential benefits and potential harms, and who will be the winners and losers for a particular policy measure. There is transparency. .. “

Persuasive holdout

John Church, a professor of political science at the University of Alberta, also specializes in medical issues. He said politicians should be careful to avoid drawing too strict lines about vaccination status, as it can turn vaccine repellents into vaccine resistance.

“For example, the fact that technologies like tablets that can be taken may be a way to gradually encourage undecided people to vaccinate,” he said in a panel discussion.

“But beyond that, I think they must consistently provide information to the public that people who get sick and go to the hospital, that is, the most sick people, are unvaccinated. And beyond that, there’s not much you can do. “

Stran said he was confident that a better day would come, thanks to the fact that variants of Omicron are so prevalent.

“We know that vaccines are longer-term and more immune than infections, but they get immunity as soon as they get infected. [immunity] In the short term, more and more people are getting the booster effect. “

“So a wide range of combinations [infection] Continuing to improve the scope of vaccination will pave the way for us. “

That path could allow the government to lift restrictions and allow Canadians to live more freely. However, there is still one obstacle left. It’s about getting over this fourth wave. This wave still shows few signs of running the course.