Britain reaches a dark landmark of the death of 150,000 Covid





T Britain has reached a dark landmark that records the deaths of more than 150,000 Covids. According to official government statistics, an additional 313 people died within 28 days of the Covid-19-positive test, bringing the total death toll to 150,057. The United Kingdom is the seventh country to pass the reported deaths of 150,000, following the United States, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru. In a statement, the Department of Health (DHSC) said on Saturday: “All deaths from this virus are tragic, and our sympathy lies with everyone who has lost a loved one.” A spokesman praised the “collective national efforts” and “efforts” of frontline staff and volunteers and urged people to vaccinate “the pandemic is not over.” read more Professor Andrew Heyward, who advises the government as part of the sage, said it was “absolutely tragic.” After hearing the testimony of a woman who lost two close relatives during a pandemic, a scholar at University College London told BBC Radio 4’s PM program: “I think we could have done better. Some of the deaths are even more tragic due to the fact that many of them were avoidable if we acted early in the first and second waves. I think.” Official figures show that an additional 146,390 people tested positive. COVID-19 In the last 24 hours, the total for 7 days has reached 1.2 million. Another figure released by the National Bureau of Statistics shows that Covid-19 has 174,000 registered deaths in the UK listed on the death certificate. By January 7, a total of 51,919,815 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been given in the United Kingdom, according to government statistics. This is an increase of 22,526 the day before. A second dose of approximately 47,632,483 doses was given, increasing 32,455 times. A total of 35,273,945 boosts and a third dose were also given, increasing daily by 207,801. Separate totals for boosters and third doses are not available.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/uk-reaches-landmark-150-000-covid-deaths-b975646.html

