Unvaccinated, K’taka War Room analysis says they are 30 times more likely to land in the ICU.

Bangalore : Unvaccinated patients are more likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). Vaccination He was then infected with the new coronavirus, a proposed Karnataka Covid-19 war room analysis on Saturday.

Analysis is data The last 7 days, from January 1st to 7th.

The analysis suggested that Not vaccinated People are 30 times more likely to land in the ICU than those who have been vaccinated with the new coronavirus.

Munish Moudgil, chief of the Karnataka Covid-19 War Room, also noted that unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to be infected with the deadly virus than vaccinated people.

“People who have not been vaccinated are 30 times more likely to land in the ICU or Highly Dependent Unit (HDU) than those who have been vaccinated,” he said in an analysis.

He explained the methodology for reaching a conclusion.

According to him, for every 100 Covid cases or hospitalized cases, if 97% of citizens are vaccinated, 3% are unvaccinated, and ideally both are equally vulnerable to Covid. 97 people should have been vaccinated and 3 should not have been vaccinated.

“But if not vaccinated proportionally, it’s 10 times more than Covid patients and 30 times more than expected in the ICU,” Moudgil explained. “Vaccination certainly helps a lot to avoid Covid’s complications and should be taken by all qualified people,” the IAS official concluded.

With respect to the overwhelming majority of fully vaccinated patients, Moodgil said that many of the hospital’s common beds could be out of their own precautions. He commented that the actual number of ICUs would make the actual comparison.

