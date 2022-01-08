Vaccinated mothers pass COVID-19 antibody to breastfeeding babies





COVID-19 vaccination Approved for children over 5 years oldHowever, younger children and babies are also susceptible to infection. Recent research Obstetrics and gynecology The journal found that breastfeeding babies could receive COVID-19 antibody from vaccinated mothers and give them passive immunity to the virus. The cohort study included 30 lactating women who were completely vaccinated with two mRNA COVID-19 vaccines between January and April 2021. BioNTech or Moderna). Participants completed a questionnaire assessing demographics, lactation status, general health status, previous COVID-19 infection history, type of vaccine received, timing of vaccination, and adverse events in the mother or baby. Females provided continuous milk samples before vaccination, 2-3 weeks after the first dose, and 3 weeks after the second dose. Researchers collected dried blood spots from their mothers 19 days after the first vaccination and 21 days after the second vaccination. Infant fecal samples were collected 21 days after the mother received the second vaccination. As a control, researchers analyzed milk, blood, and infant fecal samples collected prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. All samples were tested by enzyme immunoassays for receptor binding domain (RBD) immunoglobulin (Ig) A and IgG. In addition, milk samples were prepared for neutralizing antibodies to the peplomer proteins of the four COVID-19 variants of concern (D614G, alpha (B.1.1.7), beta (B.1.351), and gamma (P.1)). Tested. The results showed that milk from vaccinated females neutralized four mutant strains of concern, primarily due to the presence of anti-RBD IgG. Milk also showed a significant increase in interferon-γ. The immune response to maternal vaccination was confirmed by infant fecal samples. Anti-RBD IgG was detected in 33% of the samples and anti-RBD IgA was detected in 30%. In particular, the level of anti-RBD antibody in the baby’s stool correlated with maternal side effects. Kathleen Alcalo, a senior author of the Department of Veterinary and Animal Science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a professor of environmental toxicology, said: You may feel sick, but it was a benefit for your baby. “ Researchers have concluded that humoral and cell-mediated immune responses to mRNA COVID-19 vaccination are present in breast milk in most women (87%). Arcaro commented: “This is very important because women want to know if their baby has these antibodies. Our study shows that the antibodies are transmitted via breast milk. This persuasion. Providing strong evidence motivates women to continue breastfeeding after being vaccinated. “ given that Vaccination is highly recommended for pregnant women. The passage of COVID-19 antibody from the mother to the baby underscores the potential for COVID-19 immunity.

