Health experts want to focus on “new normal” with coronavirus
On Thursday, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) published three opinion pieces by six former advisors to the Biden administration. They were part of the transition team when President Biden took office about a year ago, and were former Deputy Chief Scientist and Oncologist Luciana Borio of the Food and Drug Administration, and Ezekiel Eman, a former adviser to the Obama administration. Includes people such as Emmanuel. Medical ethicist and professor at the University of Pennsylvania.
Each opinion piece addresses various aspects of national strategy. “New normal” life with COVID-19, Testing and mitigation, When Vaccines and treatments.. In the first part of the outline of “New Normal”, the author writes: “Humility is essential to drawing a national strategy. The exact duration of immunity to SARS-CoV-2 from vaccination or previous infection is unknown.”
They continue. “It is public health that US leaders establish and communicate specific goals for COVID-19 management, benchmarks for imposing or mitigating public health restrictions, and the investments and reforms needed to prepare for future SARS. Essential for economic and social functioning-CoV-2 variants and other novel viruses, and a clear strategy to achieve all of them. “
Experts write that the goal of “New Normal” is not the eradication of SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19, or what other countries call “Zero COVID”. They seek recognition that this coronavirus is one of many types of viruses that are regularly prevalent in our population, instead focusing on “total risk of all respiratory virus infections”. It says it should be guessed.
In a JAMA article on testing, monitoring, and mitigation strategies, experts gathered and disseminated accurate real-time population-based incidence data on COVID-19 and all viral respiratory diseases to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention. I am asking for that. They say the United States needs a comprehensive testing and reporting system and needs to be linked to sociodemographic, vaccination, and clinical outcome data. The author also points out the need for low-cost testing, such as rapid home antigen testing. The government plans to distribute 500 million of these, but experts question whether that is sufficient and whether the process for being tested is clear and fair.
Regarding monitoring, experts emphasize the need for environmental monitoring by sampling wastewater and air. They are also seeking more genomic surveillance to monitor new mutants. “The United States needs to establish a real-time opt-out digital monitoring system to monitor all vaccinated individuals for side effects, post-vaccination infections, and the frequency and severity of weakened immunity. The author writes. “Two years after the pandemic, the United States still relies heavily on Israeli and UK data to assess the efficacy and durability of the COVID-19 vaccine and the breakthrough infection rate of the vaccine. increase.”
Previous advisers believe that updated vaccines will eventually be needed, but the government also says that more needs to be done for their development and efficient deployment. “To achieve 90% of the population vaccination rate, we need a duty,” the author writes. “Few countries have achieved this level of coverage without the need for vaccination.”
These JAMA opinion pieces were presented to White House officials before they were published, and the author states that he wrote them, partly because no discussion with them was led. New York Times.. According to The Times, “From a macro perspective, we’re always fighting yesterday’s crisis and always thinking about what we need to do today to prepare for the next. I don’t feel like that. “
