Omicron rapidly pushes Alabama to new highs in COVID cases, positive rate: week of review

Alabama broke records almost every day, marking the biggest week in history with new COVID cases.

The Alabama Public Health Service This week, 61,234 new cases were reported, almost doubling the previous highs and retreating during the height of the delta surge at the end of last summer. However, Omicron variants often lead to milder illnesses than Delta. Hospitalizations are still on the rise, but so far they are about half of the previous peak in September.

Looking at the rapid spread of Omicron, it accounts for about 6.4% of all cases reported in Alabama last week, 664 days after the virus was first discovered here.

Alabama has a COVID positive rate of over 40% and is currently one of the highest infection rates in the country.

The state has also surged past daily case counts and positive rate records, reducing the highs since last summer. The state has added over 10,000 new cases in each of the last three days. This is something that has never been done before. As a result, the average of 7 days per day reached about 8,750 cases per day, far exceeding the pre-Omicron high of about 5,500.

The state also reached a new highest positive rate on Friday, with 43.6% of the COVID tests performed returning positive. The state has set a new highest positive rate for 11 consecutive days..

The good news is that, at least so far, this massive surge has not yet resulted in a significant increase in hospitalizations. The state topped 1,500 COVID hospitalizations on Friday for the first time during this surge. And that number has been steadily increasing since Christmas.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID is significantly less than the height of the Delta. But this time the hospital is under new pressure. This makes it easier for this variant to spread, State-wide hospital staff are forced to miss time after being tested positive..

Also, although it often takes weeks or more for deaths to appear in the data, Alabama has reported at least 40 COVID deaths in each of the last three days. Almost all of these deaths occurred in 2021, but as the number of cases and hospitalizations continues to grow, it is a statistic worth monitoring. As of the end of Friday, ADPH data show only two of the most recently reported deaths since the beginning of 2022.

Omicron taking off everywhere

Alabama is not the only one during this recent surge. Omicrons pass through most of the country rapidly and the number of cases is very high. Alabama County (Montgomery), which has the highest number of cases per person, ranks 117th in the country, slightly below 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants per day.

You can see how the virus exploded after Christmas in the animation map below.

Meanwhile, Alabama remains near the bottom of the country due to immunization rates. Only 47.9% of Alabama’s total population is fully vaccinated. Although Wyoming is catching up, only Wyoming and Idaho have lower rates, which is the third worst in the country. These three states and Mississippi are the only states in which less than half of the population is fully vaccinated.

Alabama has seen a slight improvement in the proportion of people who have been vaccinated at least once. Nearly 59% of the state’s total population falls into this category. This suggests that some people received a single vaccination but did not complete a series of vaccinations.

Of the fully vaccinated people in Alabama, 28.5% are boosted. This is the fourth lowest mark in the United States after New Hampshire, Hawaii and North Carolina.

Any ideas for a data story about Alabama? Send an email to Ramsey Archibald