Omicron waves will “potentially” infect most of Florida’s population, a University of Florida study found.





Most Floridans may be infected with COVID-19 by the end of the Omicron wave. According to a new report from the University of Florida. Researchers also predict that waves of Omicron variants will peak this month. The initial forecast for February was changed after the recent surge in incidents. “Probably 70-80% of the states have been infected with this wave or have been infected with the previous wave,” said Ira Longini, a professor at the University of Florida and one of the researchers working on the report. States as follows. I told WESH in Orlando. According to the CDC, Florida’s Omicron wave recorded 76,887 new positive cases on Thursday. An additional 69,914 cases were added on Friday. Positive cases are expected to increase. advertisement Researchers at the University of Florida expect the reported cases to “peak in the first half of January.” Despite rising infection rates, researchers at the University of Florida should have preliminary data suggesting that Omicron causes less serious illnesses, especially among vaccinated people. Said the news. “We estimate that Omicron causes one-third of the deaths caused by Delta,” the study said. Medical professionals continue to emphasize the importance of vaccination and booster immunization. Researchers at the University of Florida said the data suggest that boosters could “dramatically increase protection against diseases caused by Omicron infections.” “Our vaccines are very effective in keeping people away from hospitals, especially when combined with boosters, and save their lives,” said Dr. Vivek Murthy, US Surgeon General. According to the latest CDC data, Omicron variants account for 95% of coronavirus cases nationwide, while Delta accounts for only 5%. “Unfortunately, this is the result of an abnormal infectious variant, the Omicron variant,” Mercy said. advertisement The Florida Surgeon General currently recommends high-value tests, and COVID tests focus on those with symptoms and those at high risk. Mercy opposed the strategy. “Restricting testing to symptomatic people is not exactly in line with the science we have learned over the past few months,” Mercy said.

