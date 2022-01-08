Here’s what you need to know, as Omicron causes more groundbreaking cases





Dosages of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be prepared at the Lully Children’s Hospital in Chicago, November 5, 2021. (AP Photo / Nam Y. Huh, File)

(NEXSTAR) —The latest COVID-19 variant of concern, Omicron, Attracted attention Of earth.As One of the most mutated viruses As scientists have seen before, Cause more groundbreaking casesThat is, those who are fully vaccinated, and even those who have booster shots, are positive for the virus. by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing infections. This means that some people who are fully vaccinated will be vaccinated with COVID-19. People who are fully vaccinated and have experienced breakthrough cases are less likely to develop a serious illness than those who have not been vaccinated and are infected with COVID-19. Hospitalization of children too young for COVID shots surges

The CDC data below show that breakthrough cases began to increase from early November to the rest of the month among those who were fully vaccinated without boosters. In late November, South African scientists first detected a variant of Omicron. Confirmed in the United States During December. Percentage of COVID-19 cases by vaccination and booster immune status as of December 30, 2021. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USA) Dr. Jim Conway, Medical Director of UW Health’s Immunization Program in Wisconsin, said: “Fortunately, even if you don’t have a booster, you’re very well protected from serious illness.” Vaccinated people appear to be well protected, but Dr. Conway says that those who have only received the first series of vaccinations are beginning to weaken their immunity. “If you only have that primary series, you are no longer considered fully protected,” he adds. A surge in COVID hit Antarctica

In a recent study, when you experience a breakthrough infection Create “super immunity” Should you get sick of yourself with the virus that causes COVID-19? Dr. Conway explains that “it’s not a reasonable bet to recommend that it’s a good idea for everyone.” He explains that innate immunity from the early strains of COVID-19 did not last long, lasting only about 60 to 90 days, and did not counteract the delta type. Infection with COVID-19 can lead to serious illnesses that require hospitalization or long-distance infection. Instead, for those who want to boost their immunity, Dr. Conway says booster doses are the safest option. You must be vaccinated twice with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or once with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before rolling up your sleeves for a booster effect. If you haven’t got the primary series yet, you still have time. Florida Hospital Closes Obstetrics Ward Due to Lack of COVID Staff

“It’s never too late to get vaccinated. Some people wanted to wait and see how well they understood. [the vaccines] worked. And you know these are safe, “says Dr. Conway. “This continues to be a pandemic, at least for those who are in the hospital, for those who have not been vaccinated and certainly not boosted.” Additional advice to ensure safety has not changed. Doctors are advised to wear a mask indoors to avoid crowds. Shots do not always prevent you from catching the virus, but they make it much more likely that you are alive and out of the hospital. The Associated Press contributed to this report.



