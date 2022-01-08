Positive COVID-19 cases of 957K and above





Birmingham, Alabama (WBRC)-The Alabama Public Health Service reports 957,848 COVID-19-positive cases in Alabama. The Alabama Public Health Service reports 16,585 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Alabama. In the last 7 days, 95,773 people have been tested and 41,727 positive cases have been reported. The Department of Health has not reported an estimated recovery in Alabama. This is a statement from ADPH: The goal of data presentation is to most accurately reflect the impact of a pandemic on the population. As part of this visualization, several categories were used, such as defining parameters for estimated recovery. In the early stages of the pandemic, it was estimated that he had recovered from COVID-19 if more than a month had passed since the onset or test date. Due to recent developments in this pandemic, this estimate is no longer accurate. Only a few people can be re-infected. And such a person may be counted twice. In addition, some people, even asymptomatic, experience various post-COVID conditions more than a month after the initial infection. Therefore, it may not be appropriate to classify a person with persistent or delayed symptoms as having recovered. At this time, ADPH does not have data for these patients because the post-COVID status has not been reported to public health. The Estimated Recovery category does not reflect current information, so ADPH will remove this category from the dashboard as of May 27, 2009. Additional information may be provided in the future as we collect more data about this pandemic. As of January 6, the hospital has 1,459 COVID-19 patients. Alabama began receiving the Pfizer vaccine on December 15, 2020, shortly afterwards with the Moderna vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine was approved by the FDA on February 27, 2021. As of January 7, 2021, 5,494,252 vaccines have been administered. The following is an interactive mapping tool for WBRC. With this tool, you can see your local, state, and national vaccination and COVID-19 case numbers. There is also a new COVID-19 Tracker Map (Source: Johns Hopkins University) that tracks current hotspots by tracking the average of new cases reported weekly. Below is the dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Public Health Service.You can also click to display the dashboard here.. Click for more information on vaccines given in Alabama. here.. The map below, provided by the Alabama Public Health Service, is a risk indicator for each county in the state.You can also click to see these details here.. Full coverage of the coronavirus can be found by clicking on WBRCFOX6 News. here.. Copyright 2020 WBRC.. all rights reserved.

..

