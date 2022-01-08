Indigenous support for labor challenges posed by the COVID-19 surge of Omicron fuel

Many indigenous peoples across the country are preparing for the epidemic of Omicron variants, as leaders prepare for labor shortages caused by COVID-19, which can be more serious in indigenous communities.

“We are well aware that Omicron is coming,” said Aalen Dumas, Grand Chief of the Manitoba Chiefs’ Meeting.

Prior to the holiday season, there were less than 1,000 COVID-19 pre-infections nationwide, but the numbers are skyrocketing.

In Manitoba alone, there were 1,388 new COVID-19 cases among First Nations people last week, showing data from the First Nations COVID-19 Task Force released Friday.

Despite many high vaccination rates, there are active cases in more than 40 indigenous communities in the state.

First Nations will not be spared the COVID-19-related labor shortages found in health care, police and other public sectors across the country, Dumas said. But the impact could be much more important, he added.

“What happened in the past is, unfortunately, that all water operators need to get or quarantine COVIDs, but that functionality still needs to be provided to people,” Dumas said. Mr. says.

At least 10 indigenous peoples in Manitoba have implemented or blocked travel bans to slow their spread.

The Delta variant remains dominant among the Manitoba indigenous people, but the Task Force is expected to be overtaken by Omicron by next week, he said.

“Omicron variants have passed through Manitoba in an unprecedented way,” the Grand Chief Garrison chaise lounge, representing the northern indigenous peoples of Manitoba, said in a news release. “Our leaders are working tirelessly to contain the COVID-19 epidemic and ensure that community members have access to essential services.”

Settee added that the lack of medical staff is affecting the ability of some indigenous peoples to access the third COVID-19 vaccine.

Both chiefs said they reached out to state and federal officials.

Indigenous peoples in northwestern Ontario have also recently introduced significant restrictions. Indigenous peoples in the Sioux Lookout area have declared a blockade of the area to curb Omicron variants, as none of the 33 indigenous peoples have hospitals.

Local health officials said it meant they faced an imminent threat of overloading public health resources.

Half of Bearskin Lake First Nation’s population is COVID-19 positive this week, leaving most of the community isolated.

Chief Freftika Menawatamin said Friday that there are only about 30 frontline workers in remote communities capable of delivering water, groceries and other necessities to isolated people.

“The situation at Bareskin Lake underscores the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on First Nations,” said Dr. Lloyd Douglas, a public health doctor at the Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Department, in a news release this week. I did.

“The impact is devastating to indigenous communities facing key infrastructure shortages, boiling water recommendations, overcrowding and complex health conditions.”

Intergovernmental Minister Dominique LeBlanc said Friday that the government would do everything possible to support indigenous communities facing the COVID-19 crisis.

First Nations health experts say they are still watching over the potential challenges that variants pose to the indigenous community during the effects of Omicron and the latest waves of the pandemic.

In the second and third waves, indigenous peoples’ infection rates, hospitalization rates, and mortality rates were high in many parts of the country.

Dr. Marcia Anderson, a member of the First Nations pandemic response team, said that even if some states reduced their quarantine requirements to five days, that’s why they’re working more carefully on their decisions. rice field.

She said that given the higher risk settings of indigenous peoples, there may be a significant risk of expelling potentially still infected people from quarantine.

“The COVID virus is very easy to spread due to underlying factors such as overcrowding of homes,” Anderson said in an online video on Friday, adding that indigenous peoples are also at high risk of serious consequences.

“I want to be more careful when making these changes,” she added.

This report by Canadian Press was first published on January 8, 2022.