Alabama Medical Association warns of potential new COVID variants





Birmingham, Alabama (world) – Another record-breaking day in the fight against COVID-19. Approximately 13,000 new cases of the virus have been reported in the last 24 hours. Huntsville police officer charged with murder

Highly contagious variants of Omicron are proliferating throughout the state. The Alabama Public Health Service has identified approximately 40,000 new cases in the first seven days of 2022. The positive rate has risen to 43.6% and about 2 out of 5 tests have returned to positive. The Alabama Medical Association states that more variants are being formed at this time, especially due to the high number of cases of COVID. Vaccines report that you should protect you from serious illness and death, but you cannot promise the same results to unvaccinated people. “This is a numbers game, with so many cases and a certain percentage of hospital attacks,” said Dr. Arna Arora. “It’s really just a concern about the well-being of patients in this category.” Masks may be out of date, according to Arora, but protecting yourself with high-quality masks can slow virus replication and reduce the chances of producing more deadly variants. According to the Alabama Hospital Association, hospitals now have five times as many people as they did before the holidays, which were already full before this latest surge in cases. With less than 10% of hospital beds available, the association states that delaying the availability of Omicron is the best bet. “As a state, it will take longer to access more effective monoclonal antibodies and access to large volumes of oral drug packets to keep people away from hospitals,” said Dr. Don Williamson. .. According to Williamson, if you plan to stay indoors near many people this weekend, you should wear a K95 or N95 mask that covers your nose and mouth for maximum protection.

