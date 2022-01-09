Health
COVID Vaccine: Does high coronavirus antibody levels mean that booster shots are not needed?
Friday’s Food and Drug Administration decision means that Moderna recipients are eligible for boosters at least five months after the last shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed.
This is in line with the new recommendations for Pfizer vaccine recipients. Pfizer’s first vaccination is available to anyone over the age of five. However, only Pfizer recipients over the age of 12 are eligible for boosters, and earlier this week, US health officials said they could get one five months after the last shot.
Boost after a single vaccination with Johnson & Johnson has already been promoted two months later. However, these modified recommendations can be confusing and some people rely on trying to understand things for themselves.
Tina Connell, a resident of the Los Angeles area, spoke with Witness News this week and said it was time to get a booster, but before that she said she wanted to check antibody levels.
“I’m here to get an antibody test to see where my level is,” she said. “If the antibody is high enough, I feel like I don’t need to get a booster.”
This is a tool that many want to reassure them. The antibody test determines if the immune system is still making antibodies against the coronavirus.
USC Badago Hills pharmacist Elizabeth Khachaturian said that 95% of the people she tested had reduced antibodies in 6 months, but not all.
“There was that 5%,” she said.
So can people with higher antibody levels wait to get their booster shots?
“That’s something we don’t know yet,” said Dr. David Bronstein, a Kaiser Permanente infectious disease specialist. “So far, there is no way to say that this particular antibody level protects you from infection at this particular percentage. We don’t know that because there are far more antibodies than we think.”
T cells, which play an important role in the immune system, also prevent infection.
Bronstein said he couldn’t measure T cells, but he could measure real-world evidence that would give scientists a strong indication of when the vaccine would begin to decline in effectiveness.
“Even if it’s a mild infection, as breakthrough infections become more common, you’ll find that your immune system is weakened,” he said.
If the virus has low circulation, antibody tests may be needed, Bronstein said. But he said at this point in the pandemic, he would get a booster shot when it was shown for you.
“Unless you live in a cave somewhere, you will be exposed, and if you don’t have that immune response ready to repel it, bad things can happen. “He said.
An antibody test, which cost Connell $ 25, showed her antibody levels were low, so she said she would get a booster shot soon.
