Health
Massive vaccination will begin at PEI on Monday
Health officials on Prince Edward Island say two are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital, one of whom is in the intensive care unit.
The state did not report the number of recovery or the total number of active cases on Saturday.
However, a news release published Saturday evening said the information would be provided in a pandemic update with Dr. Heather Morrison, the state’s chief public health officer, on Monday, January 10.
110 new cases of COVID-19
According to a news release, there were 110 new cases of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island on Saturday.
New cases are said to be under investigation and contact tracing is underway.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 2,573 cases of COVID-19.
Mass Vaccine Clinic to open on Monday
According to public health, the Mass Vaccine Clinic will reopen on Monday, January 10, at the Eastlink Center in Charlottetown and the County Fairmall in Summerside.
The clinic will also continue at Montague’s Rosedale Center, Thris Hospital, and O’Leary Health Center. According to the authorities, booster and vaccine reservations can be added online at Skip the Waiting Room or by calling 1-844-975-3303, including 5-11 years old.
Additional appointments will be added at the Summerside of County Fairmall on Sunday, January 9th, with more additions throughout the week.
Health officials say people must be at least 30 years old and have been vaccinated with a second COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months ago to receive the booster.
Outbreak reported
Health officials reported an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Mikacchi Villa Community Care Facility on Saturday.
According to the news release, 3 staff and 8 residents tested positive.
The Health and Wellness Department is working with facility operators to ensure that appropriate staffing and support is in place to meet the care needs of all residents of Mikacchi Villa and to take steps to limit further infections. Confirming.
Public health says there are no hospitalizations associated with this outbreak.
Test center reopened
The Health PEI Testing Clinic will reopen on Sunday, January 9th for testing at:
- Borden-Carleton, 20 Dickie Road: Sunday 8am-4pm
- Charlottetown, 64 Park Street: Sundays 8am-4pm
To maintain the limited capacity of the Health PEI Test Clinic, testing will continue to be limited to:
- Symptomatic individuals
- Close contact with positive cases
- Confirmation test for individuals testing preliminary positives at the entry point
- Confirmation test for individuals to test for preliminary positives with rapid antigen test
People who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should be quarantined until they can be tested, and then quarantined until a negative result is obtained after the test.
People who are asymptomatic do not need testing (unless they are in one of the above categories). Those who participate in travel-related tests (eg, day 4 tests) will be provided with a rapid antigen test at home. The two tests are done 48 hours apart.
Vaccine renewal
As of Wednesday, January 5, authorities said that 95.6% of eligible island residents over the age of 12 had been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine, and 92.4% were fully vaccinated with two vaccinations. He states that he has been vaccinated.
In the meantime, 47% of children aged 5 to 11 received the first vaccination.
According to a news release, nearly 24,000 people are currently boosted.
