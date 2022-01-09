Ontario refers to 385 coronavirus patients currently in the ICU.An additional 31 virus-related deaths were confirmed today





Ontario today reports 31 deaths associated with COVID-19. This is the highest number of deaths per day confirmed in the state since late May. State health officials say there are currently 2,594 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital, more than the record 2,472 hospitalizations reported on Friday. Of the inpatients, 580 were unvaccinated, 133 were partially vaccinated, 1,490 were fully immunized, and 391 were unvaccinated. .. As of January 6, the Ontario Public Health Service stated that 51 children between the ages of 0 and 4 were hospitalized with COVID-19. According to officials, the number of COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit surged from 338 on Friday to 385 today. Currently, there are 219 patients with COVID-19 breathing with the help of a ventilator, an increase of 42 from Friday. Christine Elliott, Secretary of State for Health, Ontario, said 248 people in the ICU were either completely unvaccinated or uncertain about their vaccination status, but 137 were fully immunized. 2,594 hospitalized # COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection).. ICU has 385 people with COVID-19. 248 is not fully vaccinated or the vaccination status is unknown and 137 is fully vaccinated. The 7-day moving average of COVID-19-related patients in the ICU is 295. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 8, 2022 The 31 deaths recorded today are the highest number of virus-related deaths reported in the 24 hours since May 22nd. One death has been deducted from the state’s total today, bringing the total number of deaths in Ontario since March 2020 to 10,345. State laboratories have confirmed 13,362 new infections today, but most civilians do not have access to the COVID-19 test because limited testing capacity is reserved exclusively for selected groups, resulting in The number of new daily cases in the state is probably significantly higher than reported. According to the authorities, 1,714 cases today are unvaccinated, 398 are partially vaccinated, 10,865 are fully vaccinated, and 384 are unvaccinated. The state has processed 55,700 tests in the last 24 hours and reports a state-wide positive rate of 30.6%. Currently, the state has 104,277 test backlogs. Currently, starting Friday 312, there are at least 342 known COVID-19 outbreaks in care facilities in the state. Six of the deaths recorded today are related to caregiver residents. The numbers used in this story can be found in COVID-19 of the Ontario Department of Health. Daily epidemiology overview.. The number of cases in a city or region may differ slightly from what the state reports, as local governments report figures at different times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cp24.com/news/ont-says-385-covid-19-patients-now-in-icu-31-more-virus-related-deaths-confirmed-today-1.5732704

