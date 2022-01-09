South African hospitals are seeing the end of Omicron’s surge

Doctors in one of the cities where Omicron was first identified said that the surge caused by the new variant is no more serious illness than the early waves of the pandemic, and cases and hospitalization rates will decline in the coming weeks. It states that there are clear signs that it is possible.

At Steve Biko Academic Hospital in the city of Tshwane, doctors compared 466 infected patients who were hospitalized after mid-November 2021 with 3,976 patients who were hospitalized before that. The mortality rate during the Omicron surge was 4.5%, but was reported to be 21.3% in the early stages, according to the International Journal of Infectious Diseases.

Patients with Omicron were discharged after an average of 4 days, compared with 8.8 days for patients with previous variants.

Unprecedented speed

At the peak of the Omicron surge, the number of beds filled with infected patients was half the initial number, 63% of Omicron patients were hospitalized for other reasons, and the virus was detected only by mandatory tests.

“Omicron outbreaks have spread and diminished … peaked within four weeks at an unprecedented rate,” the researchers said.

They said results could differ in countries with different population characteristics and levels of immunity to infection and vaccination.

But the pattern seen in South Africa “continues and repeats globally … Omicron may herald the end of the epidemic phase of the health crisis,” they added.

