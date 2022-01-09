With the opening of the new state site, experts explain why there is an urgent need to expand COVID testing options.

According to MDH, Anoka’s facility can accommodate 800 people a day.

August Pearson was lined up on Saturday afternoon.

“I did the same saliva test and everything a few months ago, so it was pretty fast because I knew what it would be like for the most part,” he says.

Pearson states that his workplace requires a COVID test after complaining of illness, and his regular pharmacy lacks a home test.

“I don’t think I have [COVID], But if I had it, it wouldn’t be the end of the world, but I don’t want to have it, “Pearson explains.

Earlier this week, Governor Tim Walz announced the opening of new test sites in Anoka, Cottage Grove and the North Branch.

Anoka Site is located on 408 East Main Street. The North Branch location is at 38500 Tanger Drive, a former Nike outlet store, and will open on Monday. The Cottage Grove test site at 8180 Belden Boulevard will open on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 16.3 million tests have been carried out since the pandemic began.

But why is COVID testing urgent now?

Lichtsinn says one reason is that Omicron variants are spreading rapidly during the cold and flu seasons.

“Omicrons can be very dangerous for certain groups of people, especially those who have not been vaccinated,” she says. test. “

Medical experts say that Omicron’s symptoms do not seem to be so serious.

It sets the COVID conundrum for those who feel they are ill.

“It’s unlikely that people will necessarily stop themselves and say that,” said Dr. Sieg McKinney, a doctor at Health Partners. I have a COVID, so it’s best not to spread it to people. That’s it. ” It’s so important that people can know that they may actually be infected and don’t go out and spread it to others. “

McKinney says it is more contagious and regenerates unlike other strains due to mutations in the Omicron peplomer.

“Severe lung infections are less common because they are thought to replicate much higher in the airways, not deep in the lungs,” he explains. Faster speeds, and therefore people, are becoming more infectious, and they are thus spreading the virus more. “

As testing grows, there are new concerns. Unregulated pop-up test sites, as authorities say, can cover the theft of personal information.

In Philadelphia, city officials are telling residents to avoid “unaffiliated COVID-19 test pop-up tents.”

ABC News reports that staff at these sites claim to have been funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Alex Pearlstein says he visited one of the pop-up tents at the end of last month.

“The tent was a little bare,” he recalled. “It was like a black tent, like a table. They were like a sign taped to the front, but not much else.”

Pearlstein says his results were negative, but soon began to show symptoms.

He says the additional test returned positive.

“It didn’t even come to my mind that this wasn’t legal,” says Pearlstein.

Illinois health officials also share concerns about pop-ups.

According to experts, unregulated site staff are asking candidates for social security and passport ID numbers.

“Unfortunately, some people are taking advantage of these crazy times in an attempt to deceive people,” declared Dr. Goji Ezike, director of the Illinois Public Health Service.

The Washington-based National Healthcare Antifraud Association states that it has identified fraudulent testing operations in Florida, Georgia, New York, and Pennsylvania.

“People set up fake clinics, offer fake medicines, and give false information about vaccines, but that’s all happening. I essentially benefit from the war. I call it born, “says McKinney.

Experts say it’s safest to take a test on a site run by a government or medical institution.

“If it’s in a health care center, of course clinics and hospitals know it’s reputable. If it’s on a site sponsored by the health department, it’s also a high quality test site that it’s responsible for. We guarantee that there will be, “says Lichtsinn. “I don’t think this will go away altogether, especially in the coming years, we need to be prepared to have time to regain some of these same precautions, and be more careful depending on what happens. You have to pay .. “.