PEI reports outbreak of COVID-19 at Miscouche community care facility

PEI reports an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Miscouche Villa community care facility.

The state said on Saturday that three staff and eight residents tested positive for the virus. As a result of COVID-19, no one in the care facility has been hospitalized.

The state said in a statement that it was working with facility operators to limit the infection and ensure that proper staffing and support was in place for the residents of Mikacchi Villa.

PEI announced 110 new cases on Saturday. Two are being treated for COVID-19. One is the intensive care unit.

The state said on Monday that it would provide up-to-date information on recovery and active incidents. There is no COVID-19 update from the Supreme Public Health Service on Sunday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 2,573 cases.

More vaccine clinics can be booked

An additional appointment has been added to the Mass Vaccination Clinic at the County Fairmall on the Summerside. This clinic will reopen on Monday. As of 5 pm on Saturday, Canadian Health Labs had 50 bookings available.

On Monday, there is also a mass vaccination clinic at the Eastlink Center in Charlottetown. Montague’s Rosedale Center, Suris Hospital and O’Leary Health Center clinics will also be open on the day.

The state said additional appointments will be available throughout the week.

The exam clinic will be reopened on Sunday after the weather has closed Saturday.

Both the Borden-Carleton site and the Charlottetown site are open from 8 am to 4 pm.

The state reminds islanders that testing at the Health PEI Clinic is limited to symptomatic individuals, close contact, and confirmation tests for people who test positive on entry or on a rapid antigen test.