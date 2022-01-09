The COVID-19 pandemic is over, but how much will it cost?

Six months later, an average of nearly 650,000 cases occur daily in the United States. Officially, there have been 7.4 million cases of COVID-19 since Christmas, which means one positive test for every 50 Americans.

The virus did not cooperate with the President’s Independence Day vision. Mutated. a lot.

“Frankly, I’m still shocked by what’s happening at this stage of the pandemic,” admits Akiko Iwasaki, a virologist at Yale University who is studying the mechanism of immune defense against the virus. rice field.

But even in this current viral snowstorm, there is a faint light of hope. Omicron has been shown to be less toxic than Delta. Dozens of mutations in the mutant may blunt the effectiveness of the vaccine, but it does not eliminate the protection provided by Shot. Treatments developed over the last two years can alleviate some of the most disastrous cases. When the day comes when we aren’t at the mercy of the virus, our plans go crazy, the texts fill up with horror, the emergency room fills up, and quick tests nail the little pink lines. ..

“I don’t think we have a specific day to declare victory,” said Dr. Mark Lipsich, director of the Harvard TH Chan Public Health School’s Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics. “But it’s possible that we’re heading into a world where the virus is endemic, but it’s less harmful, not because the virus has changed, but because it has changed.”

Endemic means that COVID-19 will never disappear — no hope for the future of zero COVID — but the immune layer gained by natural infections and regular vaccination, And with a menu of anti-viral treatments, it reduces the severity of symptoms that may not be instigated. The virus can undoubtedly pose a serious threat to the elderly and medically vulnerable people, but the scale of suffering is much smaller and can be close to what survived the worst flu season before COVID arrived. There is sex.

To be clear: we are nowhere near that point. In the worst week of the particularly violent flu season, there can be about 35,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths in the United States. Currently, COVID-19 causes approximately 850,000 hospitalizations and 10,400 deaths per week. And these tough numbers are aggregated in countries where there are widely available vaccines and several treatments for infected people. In the third calendar year of the pandemic, much of the world is still barely accessible to vaccines.

Given the yawning discrepancies, many experts are naturally reluctant to speculate on how the pandemic ends. The idea of ​​learning to live with a virus that keeps straining hospitals and killing thousands of people a day is a tough mental movement.

Megan Ranney, an emergency physician in Rhode Island, said: Island Hospital has been at the forefront of the pandemic for two years.

In a letter sent to the student community in December, Northeastern University Prime Minister Ken Henderson declared: Endemic At the pandemic stage, our job is to keep COVID in control effectively, not to let COVID manage us. “

Much larger agencies and government agencies are quietly beginning to tackle the question of how a country learns to live with COVID-19. The controversial move by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce recommended times for people infected with COVID from 10 to 5 days is rooted in its determination to continue to operate society, even with the highest number of cases ever.

Shorter quarantine may accelerate the spread of lightning already in Omicron. The cost of death, widespread long COVID potential, and nearly dysfunctional hospitals can be significant. However, some experts say that the amazing tempo and reach of the Omicron variant may indicate a pandemic turning point.

“Omicron may be the last major variant, and there are variants, but they are mostly sons of Omicron and do not pose a significant threat to immunity. This is a highly contagious variant. It would be difficult to replace it because of it, “said William Moss, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “In this case, Omicron is certainly the last big wave and settles in the endemic pattern of COVID being with us, but it does not pose an existential threat. If I were a betting man. , That would be my bet. “

After that, he added: “But I’m not the one betting on this virus.”

Nevertheless, such predictions are underpinned by recent bright spots in the data. South Africa’s December Omicron wave peaked rapidly, and the number of cases has plummeted since December 18. Following the surge in South Africa, researchers have found evidence that people who have recovered from Omicron appear to be resistant to the delta mutation. Small study Published by South African scientists in late December.

However, it is hoped that the spread of Omicron’s wildfire will signal the final transition from a pandemic to endemic without the efforts of continuous vaccination promotion and surveillance to track traces of the virus. It is an endemic observation.

“We can never raise our hand and say we ended up with this virus,” Ranny said. “You may think you already know this, but the virus doesn’t magically disappear.”

and series of Editorial Six public health experts on Biden’s currently non-functional COVID-19 advisory board, published Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, said the country was “urgent.”

The essay drips with measured criticism of the administration’s response to the current surge. Vaccine mandates, investment in next-generation vaccines that match circulating SARS-CoV-2 mutants, affordable and accessible testing and therapeutic interventions, and new There is a comprehensive monitoring system for various mutants.

Shutdowns and sacrifices over the past two years have given researchers the opportunity not only to develop vaccines, but also to develop important therapies that could dramatically improve their ability to live with COVID. With their widespread availability, oral antivirals like Pfizer Pillpax Rovid could become a game changer in treating infectious diseases in vulnerable people, much like Tamiflu treats influenza. There is sex.

Asish Jha, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health at Brown University, said:

However, the scale of their success depends on the availability of a wide range of tests. To know who to treat, you need to know who is infected. The new regimen dramatically reduces the risk of COVID-19, but infected high-risk patients must be tested and treated fast enough for the tablets to make a difference. The promising results of Paxlovid assume that the drug can be given in a narrow range as early as 72 hours after the onset of symptoms. Testing capabilities in the United States continue to suffer from many problems, including supply chain bottlenecks and staff shortages, and many Americans have to wait hours or days for results.

Nevertheless, there is currently a supply for the widespread use of these therapies. The New York Times reported that New York City had burned all of Paxlovid’s 1,300 treatment courses in late December in a week. On Tuesday, the US government doubled its order, but the drug isn’t abundant until April at the earliest.

“None [treatments] Unfortunately we are dealing with this surge without them as it is convenient today. It’s cruel, “said Howard Koh, a former Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services.

“And it will be cruel in the next few weeks.”

As the ability to stop the worst COVID-19 improves, the virus will never really go away. It leaves the possibility that it will turn into a “variant of concern” again. The 50 mutations in Omicron appear to have diminished the strain’s virulence, but they also reveal the humility needed to discuss how adaptable the virus is and what the future holds.

“A big wildcard for me is the emergence of new variants and the ability to escape immunity,” said Moss of Johns Hopkins. There is an extreme scenario where a potential variant has complete antigenic escape and basically acts like a new virus. This wouldn’t have been as big as a wildcard if Omicron hadn’t mutated so many, but it did. “

Early detection of extreme mutations enables scientists to test and adjust current vaccines and treatments to maintain efficacy against new mutations. (Consider hemming a mother’s wedding dress for her daughter instead of sewing a brand new one.) If your healthcare system or laboratory is too late to detect and report a variant of concern. , Can contain the spread and can be disastrous in some cases. It will be too late to adapt to the mutation.

The rapid rise in Omicron and the vast test lines it caused gave a glimpse of how quickly COVID-19 would go mad in the event of a new variant that could evade innate and vaccine immunity.

“It’s a mistake to say I was confident because this virus has tricked us so many times,” Lanny said. “We have declared victory many times before, but we were wrong.”

