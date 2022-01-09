Health
How to tell if you have full-lona symptoms
(NEXSTAR) — On the other hand Fururona It may not sound real, but it is very, this week, national and international health officials have revealed. As the name implies, Fururona is when a person has both the flu and COVID.
According to The Times of Israel, Israel confirmed the first case of Flurona in December. Double infection was confirmed in unvaccinated pregnant women, and doctors at Beilinson Hospital explained that the symptoms were mild.
“She was diagnosed with the flu and coronavirus as soon as she arrived. Both tests returned positive after another test,” explained Professor Arnon Vizhnitser, director of the hospital’s gynecology department. “The disease is the same. Both are viral and cause respiratory distress because they attack the upper respiratory tract.”
According to the World Health Organization, the frequency of co-infection with influenza in COVID-positive patients is 0.4% in the United States. According to WHO, coinfection is not uncommon when pathogens such as COVID and influenza are severely infecting the community.
Coinfection rates are much higher in Asia, according to the WHO report, with 4.5% of COVID-positive patients infected with influenza at the same time.Still, cases have been confirmed in states including: California, Ohio, When South Carolina..
This week, the name Furlona appears in our vocabulary, but it’s not entirely new. A man in New York tested positive for influenza and COVID at the same time in late February 2020. Atlantic report..
What are the symptoms of Fururona?
Unfortunately, many of the symptoms of influenza and COVID are similar. According to the general symptoms of influenza: CDC:
- Fever or fever / chills
- cough
- sore throat
- Nose or stuffy nose
- Muscle and body pain
- headache
- Fatigue (fatigue)
- Vomiting and diarrhea
And here Common symptoms COVID:
- Fever or chills
- cough
- Shortness of breath or shortness of breath
- Malaise
- Muscle and body pain
- headache
- New loss of taste and smell
- sore throat
- Stuffy nose or runny nose.
- Nausea or vomiting
- diarrhea
Since the symptoms of the virus are similar, it is difficult to diagnose Furlona based solely on the above signs.
How do I know if I have Fururona?
Influenza and COVID show symptoms similar to those between them and other viruses, so tests are needed to diagnose both.by CDC, There are several tests available to detect the flu. Among them is a swab test on the throat and nose, which is very similar to the current COVID test.
“They used two swabs. They tested the left nostril for the flu and the right nostril for the COVID,” said Alisha Johnson of North Carolina after she learned that she had a full rona. Told.
The COVID test is widely available, but you may need to talk to your doctor to get the flu test. Doctors recommend vaccination against both influenza and COVID to prevent serious illness.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.news10.com/health/how-to-tell-if-you-have-flurona-symptoms/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]