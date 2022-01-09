Josh Bergeron: COVID-19 Booster Provides Protection-Salisbury Post

Shortly after I got the booster shot of COVID-19, I felt sick.

Fatigue struck first. Then cough a little. Later I had chest pain. Overall, it was an important reaction, my doctor said. I sought treatment just to see if it was okay and suspected that I was infected with COVID-19 shortly before firing. It was less responsive than when I hit the second shot in April.

Today, a month later, I became infected with COVID-19. I’m glad I got the booster.

For many, COVID-19 vaccination is an option, not a work or education requirement. And most people in Rowan County chose not to be vaccinated — only 42% were fully vaccinated in the last count. Unvaccinated people have less protection against hospitalization and death than vaccinated people, even if they have been previously infected with COVID-19. According to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published last year.

I’m not going to preach why others should be vaccinated, but I’m glad I chose to do so. I’m overweight, have a family history of health problems, and probably have some undiagnosed problems of my own. Because I generally hate going to the doctor. My chances are worse in severe cases than in a healthy, healthy 29-year-old man.

Other treatments, including monoclonal antibodies, have been effective against COVID-19. It is good to be a healthy young adult. Critical talk about the COVID-19 vaccine has also flourished in American culture, especially as more people are now eligible to receive it. As a result, there was a time when I hesitated to get a booster.

However, the Pfizer vaccine and the double booster vaccine seemed like the best way to protect myself, my family, and the people I work with. It was time to make a decision, so I couldn’t point out the specific reason why it wasn’t obtained. However, I had a general and uneasy feeling.

Vaccination does not completely stop COVID-19 infection, but vaccination has saved countless lives by preventing countless people from going to the hospital. rice field. Regular statistics from state authorities and the health system show that the vast majority of people in hospitals are not vaccinated in intensive care units and life support systems. Three of us in the post tested positive for COVID-19 last week and have not experienced any serious symptoms. All three are vaccinated.

When I type this, I’m about the 4th day of symptoms. Two days have passed since the test was positive. I drink hot tea, rest, water, and Musinex in a significant proportion. They all helped me.

Still, it was hard to get out of bed one morning. I sneeze many times and have difficulty counting, struggling with a slight cough, malaise, severe headaches, unpleasant levels of sinusitis and mucus drainage, and night sleep.

However, if the alternatives have a high risk of hospitalization or death, these are good symptoms.

I have two brothers in college, and I look forward to seeing their graduation and subsequent professional life. Most of the time, I like other people in my family and want to make more memories with them.

Everyone seems to be infected with COVID-19 at least once, but my family knows that I’m more likely to reach the other side without hospitalization, lifelong health effects, or death. That’s a good thing. I can be confident in the same thing.

Even for those who are strongly opposed to vaccination, the COVID-19 pandemic should be a wake-up call for good health — eating and exercising properly. That’s what I’m trying to do in 2022.

Josh Bergeron is the editor of Salisbury Post.