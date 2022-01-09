“That’s why we’re here,” Mom says at the Vaccination Clinic – CBS Boston

Boston (CBS) —Boston’s COVID positive rate is 32%, said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, director of the Boston Public Health Commission, on Saturday. This is up from 22% last week. The city is hosting many COVID Vaccine Clinics this week to protect its inhabitants.

The numbers do not surprise the resident Natasha Bosna. She was at the Vaccine Clinic at Madison Park Technical Vocational School in Roxbury, vaccinated her little daughter and got her own booster.

“I’m not surprised, everyone has it. My daughter has it — my other daughter. There are families who have it. So it’s more widespread. That’s why. , We are here to vaccinate her and her. That’s important, “Bosna said.

The Madison Park Technical Vocational School Clinic is open Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm. The clinic offers first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, booster immunization for children ages 12 and older, and pediatric vaccines for children ages 5-11. register Encouraged.

The Brook Charter School Vaccine Clinics in East Boston and Mattapan also operate Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm. Walk-ins are welcome.

“These new weeks will be difficult as our positive rate is over 30%. We need to be attentive to each other. Before the Madison Park Technical College clinic opens. In addition, Mr. Ojikutsu needs to wear a mask that fits snugly on his nose and mouth, stay home if he gets sick, be tested, vaccinated, and boosted. Only% is backed up and there is a lot to do. “

“People can get sick from COVID-19. People, especially those who are not vaccinated, get sick with COVID-19, so those who are hospitalized need to. I’m hospitalized with COVID-19. I don’t think we can underestimate this variant just because we believe it might be milder, based on the research out there, “says Prince Hisada. Added.

She also said the city is working to increase access to the test.