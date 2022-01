“I’m devastated”: Roberta Place PSW looks back over the past year and the recovery of COVID-19

At this time of last year, a catastrophic COVID-19 outbreak struck a long-term sanatorium at Roberta Place in Barry. The outbreak infected more than 200 people and killed 71 people. Edwin Ng has been a personal support worker at home for 18 years and tested positive in mid-January last year. “I was surprised to have the illness because I was one of the healthiest people at work,” Ng said on Saturday at Zoom. Ng remembered regaining test results, and within the next few days his health deteriorated rapidly. “I told my wife I couldn’t breathe. I’m having a hard time, and she said your color has changed,” Ng said. Ng was immediately taken to Barry’s Royal Victoria Hospital and stayed for treatment before being transferred to a hospital in the Toronto area. While there, he was connected to a ventilator and lung for about four months. Ng said he didn’t remember anything from that time. In May, when N was able to communicate again, he was told that 71 residents of Roberta Place had died. “I was devastated,” Ng said. This anniversary reminds many caregivers of the devastation of previous waves as a highly infectious variant of Omicron spreads across Ontario. Maureen McDermott said her mother was infected with COVID-19 while living in a long-term care facility in 2020. Although she survived, McDermott was the catalyst for advocating a safer care environment. “Seniors are not made for profit. They are made to survive their golden age with respect, dignity and comfort,” McDermott said. Due to the surge in incidents last month, the state has lifted more restrictions on long-term care facilities, such as banning access to general visitors and day vacations. Dr. Sohail Gandhi, medical director of Collingwood’s care facility, told CTV News that the vaccine is a breakthrough. “There was a COVID there. Thankfully, this time we’re vaccinated, the impact seems to be mild,” Gand said. He said unvaccinated people were terribly ill. Gandhi pointed out that restrictions on long-term care facilities could cause further harm to the population. “Let’s face it. These rules have consequences in terms of isolating increased excitement from the population in terms of preventing social interactions. We are seeing those effects happen. “Gandhi said. According to the latest data from the Ontario Government, there are currently 208 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, an increase of 22 from the previous week.

