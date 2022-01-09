Hospitalization for coronavirus increased slightly in the county

San Diego (CNS) – According to the latest state figures on Saturday, the number of COVID-positive patients in hospitals in San Diego County has increased from 837 to 889.

Of these patients, 160 were in the intensive care unit. The number has increased by 4 from the previous day. The number of ICU beds available has been reduced from 25 to 170. Last Friday, there were 510 COVID-positive patients in the county hospital.

Due to the large influx of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, San Diego County public health officials now require residents to be tested for illness only when necessary, as well as for all vaccinations and boosters. I’m looking for it.

Meanwhile, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday the activation of the California National Guard to support the community with additional testing facilities and capabilities amid a nationwide surge in incidents caused by Omicron variants. Did.

“California led the fight against COVID-19 and implemented the country’s first public health measure that helped save tens of thousands of lives,” Newsum said. “We will continue to support the community in responding to COVID by strengthening our testing capabilities.”

This announcement will be made when Omicron continues to spread rapidly around the world, accounting for at least 80% of COVID-19 cases in California.

According to county data, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged from approximately 4,700 cases per week to more than 45,000 reported during the seven days from December 29, 2021 to Tuesday, December 29, 2021. This is an almost 10-fold increase in just 30 days.

Hospitalization with COVID-19 has also doubled from 303 to 837 in the last 30 days, burdening local hospitals fighting hundreds of employees who are unable to work after being infected with the virus.

Some COVID-positive patients may have been hospitalized for other reasons and their COVID status may have been discovered by hospital-mandated tests.

“Currently, we have the highest number of cases in the pandemic area. COVID-19 is everywhere,” said Dr. Wilma Uten, the county’s public health officer. “The best way to delay the spread of COVID-19 is to have as much immunity as possible and take other precautions we know.”

The county health and welfare department reported 5,922 new infections and 5 deaths on Friday, increasing the cumulative total to 477,211 and 4,500 deaths.

A total of 23,043 tests were reported on Friday, with an average 7-day positive rate rising from 25.4% on Thursday to 25.8%.

Dozens of city workers began receiving advance notice of retirement on Thursday for failing to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine obligations for city employees. City officials reported that notifications were sent to 86 employees. This is far less than the over 900 sent letters that offer some options in December.

A city spokesman reported this week that 85% of about 11,300 employees were fully vaccinated, with a total of 9,695 and 1,095 people requesting religious or medical exemptions.

City officials had to vaccinate until Monday or choose from a list of other options such as requesting a religious or medical exemption, taking an unpaid vacation, resigning or resigning.

If you do not select any of the above options, you may be sent a notice of dismissal and face a hearing with “all due process rights and representation rights”.

However, employees who were fully vaccinated before receiving the final severance notice will not be dismissed, city officials said.

The University of California, San Diego announced on Thursday that the surge in new COVID cases will extend the distance instruction period to January. Pradeep Khosla, president of the University of California, San Diego, said the epidemic of the Omicron variant led to staff shortages and student attendance, urging the university to postpone its return to face-to-face instruction until January 31st. Stated.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.