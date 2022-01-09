Florida’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are skyrocketing, but state mortality is the second lowest. What’s wrong?

On July 23, 2021, nurse Alix Zacharski disinfects her hands as other doctors and nurses continue to treat patients in the intensive care unit of COVID-19 patients at Jackson Memorial Hospital. (Jose A. Iglesias / Miami Herald / TNS)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida — With the proliferation of COVID-19 cases, Florida is experiencing one of the worst waves of Omicron variants in the United States.

Still, Florida’s mortality rate over the past seven days is the second lowest in the country after Alaska. What’s wrong?

Even if a record COVID-19 case was reported in the United States last week, the number of deaths has decreased slightly. Still, Florida’s mortality rate is clearly low, especially in states with a large vulnerable elderly population.

Experts say several factors can explain the current low rates: Florida’s horrific sacrifices from the Delta and its acquired resistance and vaccination rates are competing with two variants in other states. Sometimes it may be buffering the state. Or it may be premature to know the true mortality rate from this recent wave, as Florida already tends to lag behind infections and hospitalizations due to the way Florida reports COVID deaths.

Only a few months ago, the state had the highest mortality rate in the country. The delta wave struck Florida violently, killing more than 22,000 people between June 15 and October 15. On the worst day of the delta wave, 403 people died of the disease in Florida.

Dr. Howard Forman, a doctor, professor and COVID tracker at Yale, said: “Therefore, there are many people in Florida against deltas with adaptive and vaccine-acquired immunity. By the time the Omicron wave arrived, there were few delta waves in Florida. In places like New York, Omicron. The delta wave had just begun when the wave appeared. “

Globally, Omicron is not as deadly as the Delta variant.

A World Health Organization official pointed out that several factors could be the cause. For example, increased vaccination rates in some areas and signs that Omicron affects the nose and throat more than the lungs that previously caused COVID deaths.

However, it may still be too early to know how deadly Omicron is in the sunshine.

A clear way to report a Florida death

Florida is the only state to report deaths from COVID-19 to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and according to the notation on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, the deaths were not reported to the state. The date it occurred, or a combination of the two. The CDC points out how Florida reports can appear to reduce overall deaths. “This does not reflect true decline and the data should be interpreted with caution.”

Over the last nine days, there has been a slight increase in in-hospital COVID-19 deaths in Florida.

The average number of deaths per day has increased from an average of 16 in the last 9 days to 33 in the last 9 days. Still, the average daily death toll over the nine days of the worst of the delta waves is well below 286, according to data compiled by the University of South Florida epidemiologist Jason Salemi.

He states that the age distribution for new COVID hospitalizations has not changed much from what it is today.

“There are certainly more deaths in the hospital than we were seeing … it’s a noticeable rise,” Salemi said. “But when compared to hospitalization, that number would have been expected to be much higher than it really is.”

Florida’s seven-day average as of Friday is 0.09 deaths per day per 100,000, which is the second lowest rate in the United States. Wyoming has the highest percentage of all states, with 1.14 deaths per 100,000. Overall, more than 62,000 people died of COVID in Florida.

Possible explanation

Amilaros, a professor of global health and epidemiology at George Mason University’s Faculty of Health and Welfare, agreed that Florida’s low mortality rate was surprising and suggested some possible explanations.

One possible reason is that Florida’s vaccination rates increased much later than in other parts of the country, and Florida citizens became ill later than people in other states.

Another explanation is that Florida’s high mortality rate in the delta wave may be holding back current mortality rates. “People who are most susceptible to the virus may have already been infected with the virus, were very ill, or died,” she said.

However, she said it was premature to conclude that Florida’s low mortality rate would continue due to the surge in infection rates over the past few weeks.

“Mortality is one of those lagging indicators,” she said. “We want to focus on mortality in the next few weeks, and a few weeks after the peak of reported COVID cases. Then you really want to pay attention to mortality and hospitalization. I would think.”

Usually, when the pandemic wave begins, the number of cases increases, the hospital’s COVID ward and intensive care unit fill up, and eventually COVID deaths are reported.

Omicron’s extraordinary infectivity has been apparent since it was first detected when cases increased rapidly in South Africa. However, South African cases are declining as well as hospitalizations, with deaths not approaching the highs seen in summer and last winter.

Increased deaths from COVID in the future

Still, even with mild symptoms of Omicron, this variant kills people, and experts predict an increase in Florida mortality.

Forman said he initially predicted 5,000 deaths during the latest COVID wave in Florida. He has now raised the number to at least 10,000.

“I think Florida will pass the waves of last winter. People have settled down to believe that Omicron is benign and not benign. Florida is probably approaching the peak of the case. My expectations are. Death will continue. “

A professor at Yale University tweeted on Friday. Due to the large number of low-pathogenic cases of Omicron, the number of deaths is expected to increase significantly in the coming weeks. “

Health Department spokesman Jeremy Redfern explains why he believes Florida’s mortality rate is currently lower than in other states.

“Vaccines should have been sold to prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death, and are still excellent,” he said.

According to the CDC, 79% of the state’s eligible population has been vaccinated at least once, and “it provides some protection,” Redfern said.

Redfern also agrees that Florida was better prepared than any other state when Omicron arrived.

“In Florida, COVID deaths may increase in the coming weeks, but as long as the current pattern is maintained, it is not expected to be close to what the state experienced during the delta wave.” He said.

He also said that Florida’s death toll could have been worse if Delta had revived this winter. “If Omicron hadn’t become the predominant subspecies, we would probably have seen an increase in Delta mortality.”

Mary Jo Trepka, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Florida International University, said Florida mortality rates now reflect November, when infection and hospitalization rates were low.

“We don’t really start seeing Omicron’s death in the next few weeks, so people shouldn’t feel good about it yet,” Trepka said. “Whenever I see more hospitalizations, I see more deaths.” “Because of the delay in reporting and accrediting deaths from COVID, she said,” About the mortality rate associated with this surge. I don’t think I can even think until March. “

ICU bed is full

Throughout the pandemic, one of the main predictors of COVID mortality was the number of patients with this disease in the intensive care unit.

When Omicron first entered the country in late November, only about 4% of Florida’s ICU beds were filled with COVID patients. This was the worst for months.

And now, while the number of patients admitted to COVID-19 in Florida has increased by 150% in four weeks, the ICU bed occupied by COVID patients has increased by 125%. COVID patients can fill up to 17% of ICU beds in the Florida intensive care unit.

At the Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami-Dade, Dr. Lily Lee, Head of Emergency Medical Care, says most COVID patients in the healthcare system are not in the ICU. “In Delta, so many people are using high volumes of oxygen or need intubation. Currently, there is little need for it.”

However, Lee said it is uncertain whether COVID mortality rates will remain low. “Some patients are still very ill with this variant, especially if they are not vaccinated or have no immune response. They are still using artificial respirators, but vaccines in the county. High inoculation rate, not dealing with Delta. “

In recent months, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has promoted “early treatment saves lives,” and Florida citizens who test positive to prevent serious illness, especially if someone is at high risk. We encourage the acquisition of monoclonal antibodies.

“There is no doubt that many lives have been saved as a result of making these treatments widely available,” the governor said in a news briefing earlier this week.

The Ministry of Health reports that Florida has provided 130,000 treatments since August 12. But the evidence is that these same treatments have lost their effectiveness in the fight against mutant viruses, New Wave.

If Florida’s low mortality rate is due to treatment dominance, reporting backlogs, or lack of severity in the most infected age group, the next few weeks should provide insights into state fares, COVID. Tracker says.

On Friday, Florida broke that day’s record with 76,887 new COVID cases.

However, more than one-third of Florida cases are people between the ages of 20 and 29.

“We can be in a situation where there are a large number of cases, many people are hospitalized, and it is much more likely that they will stay alive,” Salemi said. “If Omicron isn’t that serious, it’s less likely to kill young people infected in Florida at a higher rate.”